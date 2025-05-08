Jessica Harrington 2025 Stable Tour including Green Impact

Donn McClean catches up with Jessica Harrington who gives him the full lowdown on her Flat team for the months ahead in 2025.

Jessica Harrington has been plying her trade among the top echelons of Irish trainers for decades. A top-class three-day event rider, third on Amoy at Badminton in 1983, she initially made her mark as a trainer of racehorses in the National Hunt ranks, succeeding at the highest level with top-class horses like Dance Beat and Macs Joy and Jezki and Oscars Well and Bostons Angel and Our Duke and Supasundae and, of course, the peerless Moscow Flyer. In 2017, she masterminded a treble that was without precedence when she trained Sizing John to win the Irish Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup, all in the space of two and a half months. Her transition to the highest level on the Flat was seamless, registering her first Group 1 win, as she did, with Pathfork in the National Stakes in 2010, and she followed up with Alpha Centauri and Millisle and Albigna and Alpine Star and No Speak Alexander and Discoveries and Magical Lagoon. Last year, ably assisted by a top-class team of people, headed up by her daughters Kate and Emma and by her son-in-law Richie Galway, she won the Champions Juvenile Stakes with Green Impact and she won the Beresford Stakes and the Futurity Trophy with Hotazhell. Those two three-year-old colts spearhead a strong team of horses that she has assembled for 2025, as the season starts to gather pace now.

Barnavara She did well last season as a juvenile, she won on her debut at The Curragh and she was placed in the Silver Flash Stakes and the Debutante Stakes and the Weld Park Stakes. She ran a great race in the Athasi Stakes at The Curragh on Monday, she was just run down close home. We’ll keep her to listed or Group 3 level for now, and hopefully she can pick up lots of black type. A mile is probably her optimum trip, but she could go out to nine furlongs for something like the Snow Fairy Stakes later in the season. Bay Of Sanibel She ran well in the Vintage Crop Stales at Navan last week to finish fifth, five lengths behind Kyprios. She is in foal to Mehmas, so we have until around the end of July with her. We’d love to get some black type for her, she has a beautiful pedigree, so we’ll be looking for something over a mile and a half of a mile and six furlongs when the ground eases a little. Beauty Generation He’s a lovely horse who we got from Marco Botti. He had a winter campaign, he won at Kempton in January, so he is on a bit of a break now. His work has been nice, we think he’s on a mark off which he can win, and he should like a little ease in the ground.

Birdie Time She was good in winning a 10-and-a-half-furlong handicap at Sligo on Sunday. She used to do things backwards, she used to be too keen, but she’s learned how to race now. She is versatile in terms of ground conditions, and her owners are going to have plenty of fun with her. Bluedrum She is another filly who has been covered, she has been covered by Kingman. She ran a big race to finish second in the Brownstown Stakes on her penultimate run last season. She gave herself a little knock in the Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown on her seasonal debut, Shane eased up on her and she’s in good form now. She will probably go for the Ridgewood Pearl Stakes on Irish Guineas weekend. Collecting Coin He ran a lovely race on his debut last month to finish third in a maiden at Cork. His work has been nice and he should progress through the ranks as the season goes on. He’s entered in a seven-furlong maiden at Leopardstown on Sunday. Comic Book She didn’t run her race in the Noblesse Stakes at Cork on her seasonal return, the ground was just on the quick side for her. We’ll wait for a little bit of an ease in the ground now for her, she just doesn't want extremes. She did well last season, she finished second in a Group 3 race at Newmarket on her final run, and she’ll be aimed at some of those listed and Group 3 races over a mile and a half and a mile and six furlongs. The Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood could be a good race for her. Dark Viper He’s a great servant and it was brilliant that he got his win on the board at Leopardstown at the end of March. He had risen from a mark of 60 to a mark of 71 without winning, but he did it well that day. He is now rated in the mid-70s, but he works like a 90-rated horse, and we hope that he can improve again now. There’s a race for him at Roscommon on Monday and he could go there. Diamond Exchange She’s a lovely big filly. She got stuck in the mud a little bit at Naas in March on her seasonal return, and we took her out of Limerick next time as the ground was just too soft for her. She’s in really good form at home, and she could go for a 10-furlong fillies’ maiden at Leopardstown on Sunday. Echo Inferno He’s a lovely Too Darn Hot colt and he’s been doing everything nicely. You won’t see him until July, he’ll probably start off over seven furlongs or a mile before stepping up to middle distances. Edge Of Seventeen She was disappointing at The Curragh on her final run last season, and she had a little bit of a setback last autumn, but she has wintered well. It will be another month before she runs, but she is a nice filly who should be able to win her maiden before moving on to black type races. A little bit of an ease in the ground would be ideal for her. Fleur De Chine She won the Gowran Classic last year, and she didn’t run badly on her debut this season in the Park Express Stakes at The Curragh. She always takes her first run of the season. We just have to wait for a little bit of an ease in the ground for her and, if we have a warm summer, she could have a break and come back for an autumn campaign. Green Impact He’s a star, he won the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes on his third and final run last season, and he did really well during the winter. He ran a great race in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday (replay below), he showed us there that he can jump and run with the big guns and I loved the way that he travelled. He pulled a shoe off in the Dip, and that got him unbalanced, so he did well to finish as close as he did in the circumstances. We’d love to have another crack at a mile before stepping him up in trip. He could go for the Irish Guineas, we think that The Curragh will really suit him, or he could go for the French Derby. We’ll see. He’ll tell us.

Hotazhell He was brilliant last season, winning the Beresford Stakes and the Futurity Trophy. He’s in great form, he has done really well since then. It’s all systems go now for the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp on Sunday. He’s more workmanlike than anything else in his work, but he has always been a talented horse and he has a brilliant attitude. He doesn't like being passed. He can go out to 10 furlongs later, he has all the entries, but we’re looking forward to Sunday with him now. Hurricane Ivor He is a great servant, he did well to win at Naas on his debut this season, he led for most of the way, and he ran a great race in the Gladness Stakes at The Curragh next time. He was entered in a handicap at Chester on Friday, but it looks like the ground is going to be too quick for him there. There’s a winners’ race in Roscommon for him and he could go there instead. He needs just two more wins to be Fiona Carmichael’s winning-most horse, so that is the goal with him for now. He’s a great servant, he's a great horse to have around the yard. Hot Hot He’s just come into our yard, Mr Zhang bought him at the Craven Breeze Up Sale, and he has been doing everything nicely since we got him. We like him, and he should be ready to start off in about a month. Instant Appeal He had a good two-year-old season, he won his maiden at Gowran on his third and final run at two. He missed all of last season, so we were delighted to get him back this year. He was a bit keen at Leopardstown on his return, which was understandable, it was his first run in over a year and a half, and we have been very happy with him since. He’ll have an entry in the premier handicap at The Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend. We might try to find a race for him too between now and then, but he’s a horse who you’d love to see win again and progress from there. Joyful Princess She’s a lovely filly, she had some very nice runs last year, she finished second in each of her last two races as a juvenile. We were very happy with her seasonal return at Gowran on Wednesday. She travelled well, she just got tired inside the final furlong, but it was a lovely return and she’ll come on no end for it. Jr Mahon He ran well at Leopardstown last month on his racecourse debut, the penny only started to drop with him late on and he stayed on well. His work has stepped forward nicely since that run. He’s entered in the 12-furlong maiden at Leopardstown on Sunday, and we hope that he can run a big race there. Kings Time He won a premier handicap at Cork over seven furlongs on his debut last season, and we let him take his chance in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot after that. He had a setback late last summer, he missed the end of the season, so it was great to see him run such a good race on his seasonal debut at Cork on Tuesday, in the race that he won last year. He’s a talented horse when he’s on song, and he obviously goes well at Cork, so he could go back there for another seven-furlong premier handicap next. Lady In Paris She’s a lovely filly, she had some nice runs last year. She didn’t come back to us until about six weeks ago, but she’s wintered very well. We’re just waiting for a little bit of rain for her, we wouldn't want to be running her on fast ground. We hope that she can get black type, and progress as the season goes on. Lady O She had no luck in-running at Leopardstown on her seasonal debut, the gaps never opened for her on the inside, but we were disappointed with her at Naas last week. We’re investigating a few little things with her, see if something will come to light. We might look to step her right up in distance now to a mile and a half. Marazion She ran a lovely race in a winners’ race at Cork on her seasonal return last month. She had a good blow afterwards. She was probably a little weak last season, but she is a lovely filly. We may not see the best of her until the latter part of the season and into next season. Her half-sister Trevaunance progressed with age. Metamorphic She is a lovely Frankel filly whose work has been very nice. She is entered in a 10-furlong fillies’ maiden at Leopardstown on Sunday, and she could start off there, although you probably won’t see the best of her until she steps up to a mile and a half. She’s a lovely mover and she’s doing everything nicely at home. Mittens She made a really nice debut at Naas last Monday when she finished second in a maiden over 10 and a half furlongs, and she has stepped forward nicely from that at home. She’s entered in the 10-furlong fillies’ maiden at Leopardstown on Sunday, but we also gave her an entry in the Oaks Trial at Naas on Saturday, and we will consider that. She didn’t have the clearest of runs at Naas, but she learned a lot from it.

Mousse She finished down the field on her racecourse debut in a maiden at The Curragh in November, but she’s a lovely filly and she’s starting to come to hand. She’s a nicely-bred filly and she’ll handle an ease in the ground. Nancy J She won her maiden on her racecourse debut at Gowran last August, and she ran well next time in the Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions’ Weekend. She had no luck in the Goffs 500 on her final run last season, but we were a little disappointed with her run at The Curragh on Monday on her seasonal return. We could come back to seven furlongs with her, maybe put some headgear on her and make more use of her. She should improve for that run, she had a little blow afterwards, and we hope that she can pick up some black type. Norwalk Havoc He did really well last season, he was only just beaten in the big Colm Quinn BMW Mile at Galway during the summer, and he was impressive in winning the Listed Knockaire Stakes on heavy ground at Leopardstown in October. He has been a little unlucky this season so far, we were waiting for soft ground for him, and then, when we got soft ground, there was no race for him. He’s raring to go, but he does need an ease in the ground. He'll run in plenty of listed races and Group 3 races, and hopefully he can progress to Group 2 level. Riviera Queen She won her maiden over a mile and a half at Tramore last August, and she ran well in the Listed Bluebell Stakes at Naas in October. She wintered really well, she was a shell of a filly at two and three, she has really filled her frame now. We were very happy with her seasonal return in the Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran on Wednesday. She was just a little bit keen early in the race, but she finished off her race very well. She should have no problem getting her black type now, and she is a filly with whom connections will have a lot of fun. Presence She won an apprentices’ handicap at The Curragh in October last year, and she stepped up on that at Naas on her final run last season when she finished fourth in the Listed Garnet Stakes. She did well over the winter, she has been beaten in each of her first two runs this season so far, but she is getting there. She’s ground versatile and there could be a big handicap in her before going for some black type again later in the season. Satin She had a few issues with her sinuses last year, but she is in great form now and she is like a different filly this year. She had a nice comeback run in the Noblesse Stakes at Cork last month, she just took a blow, and she ran a big race on Tuesday to finish second in the Cork Derby, beaten a neck. She could be a filly for the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot. She’ll probably need to go up a few pounds in order to get into that race, but she could do that. She has been covered by Blackbeard, but we still have some time with her yet. Saturn He did really well last season, he won a handicap at Leopardstown and he won a premier handicap at The Curragh. He had a setback so he didn’t run after June last year, but he was great in winning on his comeback run at Navan, when he was just about ready to start off. He was beaten in the Cork Derby on Tuesday over a mile and a half, but the steady pace of that race wouldn't have suited him at all. He looks like he needs to be going a mile and six furlongs now, and we’d love to get him up a few pounds and aim him at the Ebor. Sea The Boss She showed great tenacity to get up and win the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas in May last year. She had a setback after that, so she missed some time, but she ran a good race in defeat in a Group 2 race in France in August. She started off this season in the Noblesse Stakes at Cork, and should progress from that. We’ll run her in listed races and Group 3 races with the aim of filling up her page with black type, and we’ll see how she progresses. Sea The Lady She’s a lovely filly. She just raced too keenly on heavy ground at Naas in March on her first run for us. She had been slowly away in some of her races in France, so we had done a lot of work with her starts, and she just jumped too quickly in Naas. She runs in the Victor McCalmont Stakes in Gowran today, so we’ll see how she goes there. She has been covered by Sioux Nation, so we have her until the end of July. Serialise She won a good fillies’ handicap over seven furlongs at Cork last August, and she ran a cracker on her debut this season, back over the same course and distance, to finish a close third. She stayed on all the way to the line there, so we’ll look at stepping her up in trip now, to a mile or even 10 furlongs. Slaudeen He had a lovely run on his racecourse debut at The Curragh last month. He hadn’t been on grass before that, he had missed a bit of work at The Curragh when the ground was just too quick, and he ran green inside the final furlong and a half, but it was a lovely run on his racecourse debut. He should come on a lot for that experience, and the fact that he ran so well augurs well for our juveniles as a group. Spring Dance She ran a lovely race at Gowran early last month on her first run for us, to finish a close third in a maiden over nine and a half furlongs. She’s a really well-bred filly, she’s the first foal out of a mare who is a half-sister to Anamoe, a multiple Group 1 winner in Australia. She’s a really nice filly for Mr Zhang, and hopefully we can get a winning bracket with her. Suspicious Mindz He’s a really nice Bated Breath colt, who has been doing everything easily at home. We’re looking forward to getting him started, possibly at the end of this month. He’ll probably start off over six or seven furlongs, but we can see him getting a mile. He’s an uncomplicated horse.

Trainer Jessica Harrington