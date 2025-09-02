Jerome Reynier expects Lazzat to bounce back in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Reynier revealed that James Doyle, who is set to return to the saddle this week and has only ridden Lazzat twice in races, wasn't entirely happy in the Maurice de Gheest.

"He's done the last piece of work on the last Saturday on the turf course, on the straight course, and now all's good with him. He looks good and he's happy."

"He's been staying up in Deauville after the Maurice de Gheest and he's been training really well; we're happy with him," he said.

Trainer Jerome Reynier told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that he has been happy with his four-year-old since that run and that he believes they've identified the reasons for the reversal.

Lazzat was sent off an odds-on favourite for the Prix Maurice de Gheest last month but could only finish second to Sajir on his first start since winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.



"James didn't have the same feeling," he continued.

"He thought he was going to be over-racing himself because he wanted to go a bit too fast and this is a horse when you put on him, he's not reacting really well; he tends to fight against the jockey.

"We can't really see it clearly on the race replay but James is pulling a little bit because he thinks he's going to go too fast. He was going fast enough, making 11 seconds every furlong. It's just a matter of finding the right rhythm with him and I thought if they managed to follow him like they did, he probably didn't go fast enough that day."

After two runs on fast ground, conditions are expected to be very different in the north west but that is of no concern to Reynier.

"He's very versatile and can cope with any kind of conditions. The ground will be much softer on Saturday and I guess you just need to do exactly the same as at Royal Ascot, just let him go and make sure he's happy in front and if there is another horse faster than him, he can do exactly the same as last year in the Maurice de Gheest, sit beside him and be happy like that, he just needs to be in his rhythm.

"That's the key with him because he's got plenty of natural speed and just needs to go along like that."

Lazzat travelled the globe last year, finishing second in the Golden Eagle in Australia before tackling the Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin but connections have pencilled in a very different campaign for 2025.

"He had a very busy campaign as a three-year-old travelling all over the world so this year we'll keep him in Europe to try to make him the best sprinter in Europe," explained Reynier.

"We try to specialise in other sprint distances, other straight courses where he wasn't beaten before last time out. The plan is to try to run him in the Champions Sprint at Ascot in October."

Lazzat could be joined on Champions Day by stablemate Facteur Cheval who hasn't been out since finishing sixth in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and that was his first start after three starts in the Middle East in the first four months of the year.

Reynier explained it took Facteur Cheval some time to recover from his exertions in June but that his six-year-old has, again, been showing the right signs, saying: "He's getting better but the Moulin will come a bit too soon for him.

"So, because he runs well fresh, he could be aiming straight for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes because he's been running so well in this race twice in a row, one mile straight on soft ground should suit him really well."