The Golden Horn mare gave Scott, jockey Lorcan Williams and the seven-year-old's connections a day they'll never forget when landing the day-one feature at the Cheltenham Festival in March and the trainer was also pleased with her subsequent effort when second to State Man at Punchestown in May.

All roads lead back to the Festival in March, with options over longer distances also being considered.

Scott said on Sky Sports Racing: "In the past she's been quite difficult to get ready much before Christmas, generally our plans are put on hold as she's not been quite right when we want her, but I couldn't be happier at the moment.

"She's come from (summer's) grass looking an absolute picture, we'll start doing some steady work with her and so far all things are looking good.

"If we can get some runs into her before Christmas that would be great but realistically it's going to be very difficult to steer Mr Gosden (Ian, owner) away from the Champion Hurdle so that's probably where we'll try and end up.

"I actually thought she ran really well there (Ascot Hurdle over 2m3f first time out last season), and we knew she wasn't right, jumping the last I thought she'd go and win and she just flattened out after the last which, given our preparation, I wasn't totally surprised about.

"So Ascot could well be on the cards but equally, if we had her ready in time, there's a lovely mares' race up at Wetherby. She'll tell us when she's ready, anyway."