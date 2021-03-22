Major racing gamble: Five David Jeffreys horses backed on Monday fail to hit the target

Notnow Seamus (SP 4/1) was in trouble early in Southwell's In Loving Memory Of Christine Tewson Handicap Chase, being driven along with a circuit to run.

He soon became and detached and was pulled-up down the back straight.

Perfect Predator (10/1) fared little better in the Jigsaw Sports Branding Handicap Hurdle on the same card, beating only one rival home having been under pressure a long way out.

Trainer Jeffreys was at Kelso where 5/4 favourite Getaman also finished unplaced in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.

Tom Bellamy's mount was second early on and picked up the running with three to jump but soon started to back-peddle as Eden Collonges came through to win and hold the fast-finishing Emissaire at bay.

Jeffreys was also responsible for The Gold Bug in the same race but he was declared a non-runner.

That left Blood Eagle, who went off 9/2 having been as big as 66/1 and short at 11/10 at times after betting opened, as the final Jeffreys runner on the day and he fared the best of the lot, though could only manage third under Richie McLernon in Plumpton's concluding Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.