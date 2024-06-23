Jasour targeted at July Cup next

Winner of the July Stakes as a juvenile, the son of Havana Grey has already advertised his suitability for the July Course at Headquarters. Although he somewhat lost his way after securing Group Two honours at two, he has rediscovered his best this term and after winning at Ascot on Trials day in the Pavilion Stakes, was a highly respectable third on his return to Group One action at the Royal meeting.

Slowly away and then keen in the early stages, Jasour made eye-catching progress in the second half of the six-furlong event. Having moved stylishly into contention, he did not quite have enough in reserve to chase down the impressive Kevin Ryan-trained winner, but Cox was pleased with the run and believes his colt can mix it with the cream of the sprinting crop.

“He ran a really nice race and there is still a bit of fine-tuning and work to do, but we are very much positive about the performance,” said Cox. “I’m encouraged by the way he has come out of the race; the winner was very impressive, but I feel we can improve on our performance.

“He was very keen early, there’s no two ways about it, he was very fresh and well in himself and we have work to do. But you have to take encouragement – and the way he finished, despite his keenness, makes me very positive about finding the required improvement.”