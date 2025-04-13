Jason Tate prepares strong team for All-Weather Championships Finals Day

Successful last year off a mark of 89, Cloud Cover is rated a stone higher this time around following a Listed victory in France and a smooth success at Newcastle’s AWC Trials Day.

Trainer James Tate said: “Cloud Cover did a good piece of work on Friday and it is all systems go to try and defend her title.

“She has had wind surgery since her last run. She had a little problem and had to have that rectified, but she has come out of it in great form.

“She is a stone higher in the ratings this time but, in fairness to her, she does look a stone better. Her form this winter is good and I thought it was a nice performance at Newcastle.

“We know the track plays to her strengths and, looking at the entries, she should have a leading chance.”

Tate is also responsible for BetUK Easter Classic contender Smart Hero and Hello Zaman, who is set to make his handicap debut in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap.

He said: “Hello Zaman has been a work in progress. He improved a good chunk from his first to second run. I thought he would have won last time had he not wandered right near the line, in what looked a competitive novice. I think he has a decent chance of being well in at the weights and I am looking forward to running him.

“Smart Hero bolted up at Wolverhampton on his first try over this sort of trip, after which we decided to give him a break with the Easter Classic in mind. Clifford Lee gets on well with him and, if he can get him to relax, I think he could be a danger to everyone in the race.”