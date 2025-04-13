Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Cloud Cover cruises home at Newcastlw
Cloud Cover cruises home at Newcastlw

Jason Tate prepares strong team for All-Weather Championships Finals Day

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun April 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Cloud Cover is on course to defend her title in the BetMGM Fillies' and Mares' Championships Handicap at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, April 18.

Successful last year off a mark of 89, Cloud Cover is rated a stone higher this time around following a Listed victory in France and a smooth success at Newcastle’s AWC Trials Day.

Trainer James Tate said: “Cloud Cover did a good piece of work on Friday and it is all systems go to try and defend her title.

“She has had wind surgery since her last run. She had a little problem and had to have that rectified, but she has come out of it in great form.

“She is a stone higher in the ratings this time but, in fairness to her, she does look a stone better. Her form this winter is good and I thought it was a nice performance at Newcastle.

“We know the track plays to her strengths and, looking at the entries, she should have a leading chance.”

Tate is also responsible for BetUK Easter Classic contender Smart Hero and Hello Zaman, who is set to make his handicap debut in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap.

He said: “Hello Zaman has been a work in progress. He improved a good chunk from his first to second run. I thought he would have won last time had he not wandered right near the line, in what looked a competitive novice. I think he has a decent chance of being well in at the weights and I am looking forward to running him.

“Smart Hero bolted up at Wolverhampton on his first try over this sort of trip, after which we decided to give him a break with the Easter Classic in mind. Clifford Lee gets on well with him and, if he can get him to relax, I think he could be a danger to everyone in the race.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING