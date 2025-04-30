Jasmin De Vaux won the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at Punchestown | report and replay

Jasmin De Vaux showed career best form over hurdles last month when winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and added another Grade 1 to his c.v. in gritty style.

Willie Mullins' charge and Aintree Grade 1 winner Honesty Policy - who was stepping up to three miles for the first time under Rules - dominated the market and the race, pulling clear of their rivals in the closing stages.

Argento Boy took the field along with Honesty Policy in fifth and Jasmin De Vaux sixth for much of the contest. Mark Walsh took closer order on the former after halfway as he moved up the inside while Paul Townend was always widest of all aboard the winner.

The pace quickened around the turn and Jasmin De Vaux made his first significant mistake at the second last but he responded well and was back alongsides Honesty Policy approaching the last. Jasmin De Vaux produced another messy leap at the last, stumbling on landing, leading to Townend losing an iron.

The champion jockey kicked his leg out of the other iron and kept his mount balanced under a strong ride to which his partner responded willingly, scoring by half a length.

They pulled six lengths clear of Fleur In The Park in third.