Jasmin De Vaux set to miss season after suffering setback

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old helped create a piece of Cheltenham history when becoming Willie Mullins’ 100th Festival winner when landing the 2024 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

He followed up in last season’s Albert Bartlett before tasting more Grade One success at Punchestown.

However the trainer told Sporting Life: “Unfortunately, Jasmin De Vaux will miss the season with a small issue.”