Jasmin De Vaux set to miss season after suffering setback

Jasmin De Vaux looks set to miss the current jumps season after suffering a small setback.
Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old helped create a piece of Cheltenham history when becoming Willie Mullins’ 100th Festival winner when landing the 2024 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.
He followed up in last season’s Albert Bartlett before tasting more Grade One success at Punchestown.
However the trainer told Sporting Life: “Unfortunately, Jasmin De Vaux will miss the season with a small issue.”
- Our full and exclusive stable tour with the champion trainer will be live this weekend, part one published at 9am on Saturday.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.