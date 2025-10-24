Menu icon
Jasmin De Vaux and Paul Townend en route to Festival glory
Jasmin De Vaux - set to miss the season

Jasmin De Vaux set to miss season after suffering setback

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri October 24, 2025 · 23 min ago

Jasmin De Vaux looks set to miss the current jumps season after suffering a small setback.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old helped create a piece of Cheltenham history when becoming Willie Mullins’ 100th Festival winner when landing the 2024 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

He followed up in last season’s Albert Bartlett before tasting more Grade One success at Punchestown.

However the trainer told Sporting Life: “Unfortunately, Jasmin De Vaux will miss the season with a small issue.”

