In its second year, British Racing’s nationwide celebration of the racehorse will see more than 180 locations up and down the country open their doors to over 11,000 members of the public between 10-18 September.

Run by Great British Racing, with principal funding from The Racing Foundation and The Horserace Betting Levy Board, National Racehorse Week is the sport’s biggest campaign to bring people across Britain behind the scenes of racing to show the incredible work that goes into the care of thoroughbreds, and give real-life insights into the lives racehorses lead.

Kanichi Kusano, General Manager, Japan Racing Association said, “The Japan Racing Association is honoured to partner with National Racehorse Week, and to work together as an international partner to demonstrate that racehorse welfare is paramount in our sport. As the birthplace of the sport, Britain has always been the benchmark for Japanese horseracing, and we hold a deep respect for both this country’s racing heritage and the excellent welfare standards it has created in the sport.

“We sincerely hope that participating in National Racehorse Week, as a supporting partner alongside The Jockey Club and Godolphin, will further strengthen the racing bond between our two countries.”

Rod Street, CEO of Great British Racing commented, “We are delighted that Japan Racing Association has joined National Racehorse Week as our first international supporting partner. This reflects the excellent working relationship between the British and Japanese racing organisations. Racing is a global sport and working across borders with organisations like the JRA allows for constructive dialogue, benchmarking and invaluable idea sharing.

"This year’s event has grown in size and stature, and we are delighted with the participation from across the industry. A huge thank you to all those who have agreed to open their doors for this incredibly important initiative.”

Originally the idea of trainer Richard Phillips, and in its second year, more than 180 yards have signed up to participate in 2022 including Nicky Henderson, Charlie & Mark Johnston, Emma Lavelle, Kim Bailey, Dan Skelton, Paul Nicholls and of course, Richard Phillips himself. Also new for this year is the addition of studs and aftercare and retraining centres with the likes of The National Stud, Greatwood and HEROS all opening their doors. National Racehorse Week will be bookended by the open days taking place at Epsom and Malton on 11th September and The Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket on 17th-18th September, bringing the total number of locations on offer to the public during that period to more than 180.

Commenting on his participation, Henderson said, “We are delighted to be supporting National Racehorse Week which is a wonderful initiative to promote horseracing by opening our doors to a large number of people to see the workings involved behind the scenes in getting a horse to a racecourse. It is so important to be able to show how these wonderful horses are cared for and the work that goes into their preparation by all our wonderful staff.”

To find out more go to the website nationalracehorseweek.uk which is sponsored by the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust.