Japan holds on for narrow Meld Stakes verdict

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was dropping back to nine furlongs for his Group Three assignment – the shortest trip he had faced since his juvenile days.

However, the five-year-old rose to the task, racing handily for Ryan Moore as Snapraeterea set out to make all under Shane Crosse, before assuming control inside the final two furlongs.

Japan tried to stride on, but Maker Of Kings and Sinawann were both finishing with purpose from behind, forcing a photo.

The 15/8 favourite prevailed by a short head on the line, with Sinawann a further neck back in third.