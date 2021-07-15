Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Japan masters Trueshan at Chester
Japan (left, at Chester) clung on for the Meld Stakes

Japan holds on for narrow Meld Stakes verdict

By Sporting Life
18:48 · THU July 15, 2021

Japan just clung on in a thrilling three-way finish to claim the Green Room Meld Stakes at Leopardstown.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was dropping back to nine furlongs for his Group Three assignment – the shortest trip he had faced since his juvenile days.

However, the five-year-old rose to the task, racing handily for Ryan Moore as Snapraeterea set out to make all under Shane Crosse, before assuming control inside the final two furlongs.

Japan tried to stride on, but Maker Of Kings and Sinawann were both finishing with purpose from behind, forcing a photo.

The 15/8 favourite prevailed by a short head on the line, with Sinawann a further neck back in third.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE
Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

“I was happy with him coming back in trip, I was probably in front too early really,” said Moore.

“He was just waiting there and he found more when the second came to him.

“The ground is beautiful and he showed plenty of speed throughout. I just felt I was in front too early on him.”

Japan won both the Grand Prix de Paris and the Juddmonte International as a three-year-old and Paddy Power left him as a 20/1 shot to regain his title at York next month.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING