We round up the pick of the quotes ahead of Saturday's Coral Gold Cup including Francis Graffard and Thady Gosden on their respective chances at Tokyo.

Ombudsman - Thady Gosden “We’re very happy that he’s travelled well, he seems to be in very good form and all is good. The barrier (no.8) I think is very good—I can’t complain about it at all. Hopefully he can break well from there and get a good position. Having the blue hat is helpful as well.” Calandagan - Francis Graffard “The horse is eating well, he’s fit and fully prepared. He’s starting from a good post position (no.9) which gives us some options in our tactics for the race.” Minnie Hauk - Rachel Richardson “She’s fresh and well in herself. We did our usual trot and steady canter for the first half, and just a slight increase to the winning post for the second half. She was traveling strong and her movement was very good. How she’s moving, her breathing and her recovery are all very good and we couldn’t be happier with her.” Ethical Diamond - Paul Roche “He cantered on the dirt course this morning as usual. We’re looking forward to a good race and to see him give his best tomorrow.”

Ethical Diamond beats Rebel's Romance at the Breeders' Cup

Goliath - Francis Graffard “His tune-up went according to plan and we’re happy with the good condition he’s in. The draw wasn’t exactly what we hoped for and he’ll obviously race from the rear. But without the pressure, I hope he’ll display a great performance.” Danon Decile - Shogo Yasuda “Considering that he won the Tenno Sho (Autumn) and came out of the race well, I think it was a very good race. There was some fatigue afterward but nothing that required much care, so we turned our sights here. Again, I want to focus on keeping him in a good mental frame. The week after the race, we focused on his recovery with light training sessions to be sure he didn't get too tense or overly eager. The next week, we gave him faster gallops leading up to where we are now. "Last week’s workout was mainly to check on his mental state, namely anything that could disrupt his training form. We had him work alongside another horse, and he maintained good balance, didn’t get agitated or fight the rider. This time the starting gate will be in front of the grandstand. The warm-up canter to the holding area could cause him to get worked up. Taking all of this into account, I planned this week’s final gallop to around keeping him in a good frame of mind and, all went smoothly.” Croix Du Nord - Takashi Saito “His inside draw in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) worked against him and he wasn’t able to make a move when needed. It was a very difficult race for any horse running from further back than 10th position. He came out of the race well, so we set our sights on here. He looked spent over the last furlong in his final work before the Tenno Sho and I think that was a factor in his race results. "Cristian Demuro rode his last fast work (on Nov. 25) and the work was based on what the jockey had requested (four furlongs with a bit of encouragement just before the end). Demuro said all went well. I, personally, think the horse could have moved with a bit more fluidity, as he does when he’s at his best. "I had similar concerns before his last race and the desired result wasn’t there. I’m not exactly sure how to proceed. We have options for work on Friday and Saturday, so we’ll see how he’s looking. It’s a privilege to be competing against the world’s best while here in Japan. We don't want to be outdone, so we’re going to give it our all." Masquerade Ball - Takahisa Tezuka “In the Tenno Sho, he was calm and in good shape, but he couldn’t get a good trip. In the homestraight, he had a wall in front. He came out of the race well. He returned from the farm on Nov. 13 and has been getting regular work. I can’t say I’m confident, but if the race favours late speed, I think he has a chance. "For his fast work on Nov. 25, I used the woodchip track instead of the hill course, for the first time in quite a while. I mainly wanted to see how willing he was to run and how he handled the turns. I think he took the bends more smoothly, but there wasn’t any significant difference. He has always had a tendency to lose ground when he’s rounding the bends, and that was a problem in his most recent race. So, I’ve had him in cheekpieces in morning work. This week, I only had one the left, whereas last week I put them on both sides. I’ll make a final decision about those later in the week.”

Masquerade Ball pictured with his trainer Takahisa Tezuka

Meisho Tabaru - Mamoru Ishibashi “We’d trained him in France leading up to the Arc and he had seemed to be in good shape. He didn’t seem to be having too much trouble in the race either, but compared to how he usually does, the race seemed to be wearing him down. His finishing order was a double-digit number, but I don’t think it was a huge loss, certainly nothing tragic. "He went from quarantine directly to the farm, then returned to Ritto on Nov. 5. Three weeks ago, he still wasn’t at his best, but he’ll surely improve until race day. Last week, he worked with a partner over the woodchip course. He chased that horse and beat him to the line. Compared to his best times, I think he needs a bit more. In this year’s Takarazuka Kinen, instead of taking the lead, he traveled in second position and won nicely. He has won over the counter-clockwise Chukyo course and I hope he’ll do well so people won’t say ‘he only does good at Hanshin.’” Teao - John Sadler “We didn’t do too much today. It’s the day before (the race), so all the work and preparation are done. We’re not happy with the rain because for horses coming from South America and California, we prefer firmer, drier turf so I’m hoping it will dry up. "His form is a little unproven because he’s from South America but he’s trained well and he’s ready for the race. Regarding his draw (no.12), he’s in the middle and usually when you run that far, you have plenty of time to catch up and make your trip, so it’s fine.” Cosmo Kuranda - Yoshinori Ito “He stayed at the training center after the Tenno Sho (Autumn). We let him have it easy for a week after the race, but he came out of the race much better than we’d anticipated. A week before race week, he’ll usually work with a partner on the flat course and push him hard. "However, this time with only three full weeks in between races, he worked alone and we had the jockey get the horse’s pulse up and check his lungs and other things. Looking at his performance in the Takarazuka Kinen and the Tenno Sho (Autumn), I think he can handle any course. If he can handle the trip, I don’t think it would be too much of a surprise if he does well.” Excite Bio - Teiichi Konno “It’s been a long time since his last race, the Arima Kinen last December, but two weeks ago in morning work his breathing greatly improved. If his preparation continues to go smoothly, I think he’ll be able to race at the best of his ability. "The competition is going to be strong and I am very, very aware of that. But, instead of being concerned about the other horses’ ability, I’m going to focus on getting this horse into the shape where he can give it his best in the race. Since the autumn as a 4-year-old I have noticed that he is moving much more powerfully. He has matured very well and, with a look to the future as well, I do hope he’ll do well on Sunday.” Feiern Kranz - Noriyuki Hori “Rather than focusing on building his explosive speed, I had the rider let him stretch out at his own rhythm (in a workout amid three horses on the Miho woodchip course Nov. 25). He finished the workout with something still in reserve. Compared to his last race, he seems much more composed physically and mentally. I think he’s making progress. "He stayed at the training centre after his last race and after his latest workout he weighed 481kg. The pace and flow of his last race didn’t allow him to show his strengths and he still had a lot left in the tank. He came out of the race well, has been eating well, is healthy, and his overall condition is stable. The competition is strong, but anything can happen in a race, so I think he has a chance.”

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