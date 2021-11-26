Fran Berry looks ahead to the 2021 Japan Cup at Tokyo Racecourse and provides a guide to the key contenders.

The Japan Cup is a fantastic occasion and I was lucky enough to ride in it on an old favourite of mine in Thundering Blue. The start is in front of the stands by the furlong pole and it’s an unbelievable sight to look up and see 120,000 people just metres away from you. It’s actually the 40th running of the race and it used to be a race quite regularly plundered by European champions, back to Stanerra winning for Ireland in 1983 and the likes of Pilsudski and Falbrav winning in the past as well. However, since the 25-year plan of Japanese racing bringing in the best stock and breeding by the best mares has really come to fruition, their horses have become much stronger and it’s harder for the overseas raiders to make an impression. This year’s race looks a really strong race as you’d expect but it’s great to see a couple of Ballydoyle runners over in Japan and Broome, who ran a superb race in the Breeders’ Cup Turf from a wide draw when second to Yibir.

"At 9/1 I think he's a super bet" | Best bets for Ladbrokes Trophy day at Newbury

Crucially, Broome has a low draw in stall three which is far more favourable to Japan’s stall 18. However, it’s interesting to know that legendary 52-year-old rider Yutaka Take – through the owners – had a choice over which Aidan O’Brien horse to ride and he chose Japan so readers can make of that what they want but on recent runs and overall form Broome would be more suited to this test on quick ground. The other European challenger is Grand Glory who was second in the Prix de l’Opera having previously beaten Audarya in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville. However, a firm ground and the mile and a half are the unknowns for her as she looks particularly effective on soft and heavy ground. She’s an interesting challenger nevertheless, but the home team is very strong and Contrail is going to be quite a short-priced favourite. He’s by the much-missed Deep Impact and will be having his last race on Sunday before heading off to stud. Last year he won the Japanese Triple Crown – the Guineas, the Derby and the Leger – and was second in this race behind Almond Eye. This year he’s only had the two runs and he was well enough held over 10 furlongs here late last month, having also been beaten earlier in the year, though he was reported to be quite heavy prior to his comeback and he goes into this race on Sunday 4kgs lighter than last time out. I’m still to be convinced that he’s as good as he was last year, but the Japan Cup is the equivalent of the Arc for people here and I’m sure he’ll be ready to peak this weekend. He does have some really interesting challengers, not least the Japanese Derby winner SHAHRYAR, who battled on strongly to win the Classic over this course and distance in May.

"He's the best horse I rode in Japan, but I never rode him in the race"



Jockeys William Buick and Ryan Moore discuss horse racing in Japan and some of the country's greatest equine stars 🤩 @JRA_WorldRacing #JapanCup #ジャパンカップ #競馬 #騎手 pic.twitter.com/x9uDu7B05L — World Horse Racing (@WHR) November 25, 2021