Japan Cup preview: Equinox ready for latest test

Equinox gets the chance to cement his status as the best horse in the world in Sunday’s Japan Cup.

On a five-race Group One winning streak, the four-year-old has established superstar status in his racing-mad homeland. His easy victory over Westover, one of the best middle-distance horses in Europe, when they met in Dubai means racing fans worldwide are well aware of his greatness. However, that comes at a cost to his trainer Tetsuya Kimura, who has admitted to feeling the pressure before every run. “I’m relieved that he’s done all of his training as expected,” said Kimura through a translator to Racing.com. “We have many Grade One winners in Japan Cup, so while I know he’s a good chance of winning the Japan Cup, I know that it won’t be easy to accomplish. I have the full respect for all the Japanese horses who have achieved great things in Japanese history. “In recent times in Japan, there haven’t been many horses that have won Grade One races continuously like Equinox has, so I think that achievement is really tremendous. But honestly, I’m not very good at handling the pressure. When Equinox is at my stable and his next race is approaching, I get so nervous. At the same time, I understand that Equinox is supported by many fans in Japan and also around the world, so I feel lucky to be associated with him. I keep receiving letters and pictures from elementary school and middle-school students and I feel his greatness in that way.”

