Japan Cup preview: Equinox ready for latest test

Equinox gets the chance to cement his status as the best horse in the world in Sunday’s Japan Cup.
On a five-race Group One winning streak, the four-year-old has established superstar status in his racing-mad homeland. His easy victory over Westover, one of the best middle-distance horses in Europe, when they met in Dubai means racing fans worldwide are well aware of his greatness.
However, that comes at a cost to his trainer Tetsuya Kimura, who has admitted to feeling the pressure before every run.
“I’m relieved that he’s done all of his training as expected,” said Kimura through a translator to Racing.com. “We have many Grade One winners in Japan Cup, so while I know he’s a good chance of winning the Japan Cup, I know that it won’t be easy to accomplish. I have the full respect for all the Japanese horses who have achieved great things in Japanese history.
“In recent times in Japan, there haven’t been many horses that have won Grade One races continuously like Equinox has, so I think that achievement is really tremendous. But honestly, I’m not very good at handling the pressure. When Equinox is at my stable and his next race is approaching, I get so nervous. At the same time, I understand that Equinox is supported by many fans in Japan and also around the world, so I feel lucky to be associated with him. I keep receiving letters and pictures from elementary school and middle-school students and I feel his greatness in that way.”
It will not be easy for Equinox, however, as Liberty Island lies in wait, the champion filly who herself is chasing a fifth Group One win on the bounce.
Her trainer Mitsumasa Nakauchida told the Japan Racing Association: “Last week’s fast work was to let off steam, check her movement and breathing, but it wasn’t a very hard workout.
“This week, I asked the jockey (Yuga Kawada) to ride. She looked good and the jockey got a feel for her, pushed her hard in the final stage and she quickened nicely. The time was good, too.
“I think she’s one level better than she was for the Shuka Sho. Her muscle tone is better, her mood is good. The Shuka Sho draw was difficult, but the jockey did a great job of guiding her. After seeing that race, I decided to come here.
“She is familiar with the venue and the Tokyo 2,400 metres from her Japanese Oaks run, but she’ll be up against older horses for the first time. She is still maturing and she is still weak in areas and somewhat mentally immature.
“The way the race will unfold, the draw, the position she’ll race in, will all be factors in how well she’ll do. She’s three years old and this will be her first time up against older horses. The 4kg allowance is a big help, and I hope that she uses it to her advantage.”
Iresine, the Prix Ganay winner, is the sole European contender after Aidan O’Brien’s St Leger winner Continuous was ruled out through injury.
Hollie Doyle rides last year’s winner Vela Azul with Ryan Moore sidelined, while Doyle’s husband Tom Marquand is on Studley and William Buick partners Stars On Earth.
