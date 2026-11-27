Fran Berry enjoyed six short spells riding in Japan and is back with a look ahead to the big race at Tokyo on Sunday.

The international Flat racing calendar rolls around with the traditional last Sunday in November for the Japan Cup, and what a line-up we have for this year. The rise in quality - since the first running of this race in 1981 - of the Japanese thoroughbred has seen fewer and fewer foreign runners compete in the 20 years since Alkaased won for Luca Cumani in 2005, but with the addition of new quarantine stables, which are based on the track in Tokyo, it's made the transit to run in Japan a lot easier than what it was. And on the back of a titanic battle with Masquerade Ball, the champion Japanese-trained horse last year, Calandagan gaining that success last season has given the European connections plenty of hope that it can be done. When you see the line-up for the European visitors, and indeed an American visitor this year too, it's a truly international race. With that mile and a half start in Tokyo, the nature of the track would be somewhat akin to Leopardstown’s beautiful galloping track. It should be, as always, a highly exciting race with European interest adding a lot to it. Calandagan is back after that success last year, having gained another win in Dubai, and it was to great see him back with the Group One victory in Saint-Cloud after his mishap in the bottomless ground in the Coronation Cup at Epsom. One would feel that the nature of the way the race was run in the Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs at Ascot did not play to his strengths this season, Ombudsman being in position A in what was quite a steadily-run race for the grade.

FRAN IN JAPAN: Fran Berry gives Racing TV viewers his guide to racing in Japan and meets some fans



With each of them transitioning to Tokyo, Ombudsman is clearly a fantastic horse competing at 10 furlongs, with Calandagan arguably better at a mile and a half, so it's going to be fascinating to see what Ombudsman can do at a mile and a half for the first time given his pedigree. On the plus side, he has a very relaxed way of going and will really enjoy the surface. On top of that, William Buick has a deep knowledge of Japanese racing having done multiple stints on the Japanese circuit in the past. So, he’s got a lot going for him, it's just a question mark, in a race that’s likely to be strongly-run, how far his class will hold up against possible stamina limitations. If he stays he could be the winner, but it is an ‘if’ and you’re dealing with 18 runners. Calandagan would firmly have conditions, distance, and track experience in his favour, plus Francis Graffard already has a Group 1 winner in Japan just last week. I’d be erring on the side of the French horse, from the top two in the market at least. Aidan O'Brien continues to hunt down his own Group 1 winners record and he’s bidding to become only the second Irish trainer to win the Japan Cup. You’ve got to go back to 1983 when Stanerra won the race for trainer Frank Dunne for the last Irish winner. It was fantastic to see Minnie Hauk back in top form when winning at Ascot on Champions Day and there's every chance that she's working her way back to what she showed when placed in the Arc last autumn. You could see her going extremely well but she does probably have to improve to a small extent on what she's done this season, for all that she may well be beginning to peak at this time of the year. Back to Stanerra, who I mentioned was trained by Frank Dunne, there is a family connection to this year’s runner Ethical Diamond for Willie Mullins, who did have some Grade 1 jumping success in Japan with Blackstairmountain winning the Nakayama Grand Jump under Ruby Walsh a few years ago. Ethical Diamond runs in the colours of the H O S Syndicate and the principal of that group of the Dunne family is Margaret Heffernan, who is the late Frank Dunne’s sister, so there is a little bit of symmetry there. I’m sure connections will be hoping for a big run from the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, who didn’t have as smooth a run around by any means this year at Keeneland. But on all known form, although he'll enjoy very quick conditions, if he was to pick up a placing it would obviously be a huge run by him. He’s also drawn very wide in 18 of 18 which isn’t ideal despite being a hold-up horse.

Masquerade Ball pictured with his trainer Takahisa Tezuka