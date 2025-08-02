January tackles Prix Rothschild at Deauville

January will line up in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday as the month-long festival gets underway in France.

Almost a year has passed since the second of January's two career wins but the Kingman filly has contested Group 1 races on her last four starts; finishing second twice (in the Fillies' Mile at two and the Falmouth Stakes last time), third in the Coronation Stakes with her reappearance eighth in the 1000 Guineas the only blot. Trainer Aidan O’Brien, who is double handed with Exactly, said after her run at Newmarket: “A mile is really her trip. We’re getting closer step by step. It’s always a little frustrating to come so close, but she ran very well. She’s improving, and we’re on the right path." O’Brien’s son, Donnacha, travels Atsila who was over four lengths adrift in the Falmouth. The Prix Rothschild is the first of five Group 1s at France’s extended version of Royal Ascot and is for fillies and mares over the same straight mile as the festival's showpieces, the Prix Jacques le Marois, in two weeks' time.

John Ingles sets the scene on the eve of Deauville