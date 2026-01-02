Jane Seymour aim for Indannya

The Grade Two contest at Sandown on February 6 has been put forward as a potential target for the five-year-old who bettered her debut third at Wincanton with victory at Warwick on New Year’s Eve.

While that race also doubled up as qualifier for the Grade Two BetVictor British EBF “National Hunt Mares’ Novices Hurdle final at Newbury in March, Williams admits he would like to test Indannya's credentials at a higher level before a potential trip to the Berkshire venue.

Williams said: “She has always had ability and I’m pleasantly pleased to see she has reached a good level as a five-year-old over hurdles.

“I was worried turning in at Warwick as I was thinking had Lorcan (Williams )kept a bit up his sleeve and could she quicken, but thankfully she did and her jumping under pressure was excellent.

“The race at Newbury is in the back of my mind, but I’m not going to base my whole going forward around that as the ground could be too quick and she won’t run on that.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing her in the Jane Seymour as she does stay. That could be a nice target. She needs to step up, but if you don’t try you don’t know.

“She is a long term project. She has got size and you can see she will be a chaser, both her siblings are winning chasers around Auteuil. Everything she does over hurdles will be a bonus as chasing is her future.”

