Jan Brueghel ruled out of Lexus Melbourne Cup

St Leger winner Jan Brueghel has been ruled out of next week's Lexus Melbourne Cup.
The three-year-old was among the favourites for the Flemington showpiece but a statement from Racing Victoria said: "Reports received from an expert panel of internationally renowned equine surgeons and diagnostic imaging specialists, who reviewed Jan Brueghel’s CT scan results, indicate that the horse is currently at heightened risk of injury.
"Following advice from RV Veterinary Services in relation to the specialist opinions from the independent imaging panel, RV Stewards ordered the withdrawal of Jan Brueghel from the Melbourne Cup on the basis that he was unsuitable to compete."
Reacting to the news Coolmore's Tom Magnier told SENTrack’s Giddy Up: "He went through all the protocols in Ireland before departing to come down here. The lads have been very happy with the horse, he’s been bouncing out there in quarantine (at Werribee).
“But the vets have come up with the decision that has been made that he doesn’t pass the veterinary inspection to run in the Melbourne Cup.
“We’re very disappointed. Obviously I’m extremely disappointed for the staff, all our team that have put in so much work both at home, travelling down and getting him here. I really feel for them because they were excited about this.
“But at the end of the day at Coolmore the horse comes first. A decision has been made and that’s that.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org