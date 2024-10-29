Jan Brueghel ruled out of Lexus Melbourne Cup

St Leger winner Jan Brueghel has been ruled out of next week's Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The three-year-old was among the favourites for the Flemington showpiece but a statement from Racing Victoria said: "Reports received from an expert panel of internationally renowned equine surgeons and diagnostic imaging specialists, who reviewed Jan Brueghel’s CT scan results, indicate that the horse is currently at heightened risk of injury. "Following advice from RV Veterinary Services in relation to the specialist opinions from the independent imaging panel, RV Stewards ordered the withdrawal of Jan Brueghel from the Melbourne Cup on the basis that he was unsuitable to compete."