Jan Brueghel 10/1 for St Leger after Curragh win

Ryan Moore was happy to sit on the heels of pacesetter Trustyourinstinct but with half a mile still to run, he had to get to work on his inexperienced mount. However, when Jan Brueghel finally hit his stride in the 10-furlong contest, he edged in front of Trustyourinstinct to prevail by a neck, although with a bit seemingly still in the tank.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was an eight-length maiden winner at the track on his racecourse debut last month and there was plenty of confidence behind the 8/13 favourite.

O’Brien said: “We were worried about the ground. We knew he had improved a lot from the last day and knew he’d stay further but we weren’t sure about the ground. You could see him swapping and changing when he turned in and Ryan was very good on him I thought. He will stay much further and will be very happy going up to a mile and a half. We came here to educate him and bring him on.

“It’s hard going from a maiden straight into a group race. Joseph’s horse brought him along at an even gallop and it was a competitive race. We were delighted. We weren’t sure he was going to get away with it but he did and he stays very well. Ryan said he was having a right look going to the line, so there is obviously plenty there still.

“He said he was watching the photographers at the line, so he was obviously very focused and very aware of what he was doing. That’s a good sign and that means he was doing it very easy.”

Goodwood now appears a likely port of call for the winner, with the St Leger on connections’ radar, although plans have yet to be decided.

O’Brien added: “We were thinking of coming here then going on to Goodwood and then going to the Leger after that, if the lads decided to go that far, it depends on what they decide to do. Obviously, Sovereign got a mile and a half really well, really strong. This fella is a better mover than Sovereign, a very low mover, and a bigger horse. He’s very exciting going forward.”