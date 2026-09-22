Jamie Snowden on his hopes for the new season

Jamie Snowden is looking to build on the success of last season as he prepares his team for the forthcoming campaign.

The trainer, who has signed a new two-year deal to be an ambassador for Fitzdares, said: “In life we've all got aspirations to improve ourselves and get better day to day. Here at Folly House we've always tried to better our previous season, and thankfully we've done that over the last eight or nine years, with the last five or six being incredible. What's really nice to see is that we've not only bettered each season for numbers of winners, but also prize money, with the strike rate to go with it. It's a phenomenal achievement from the whole team. “We were very strong in the novice hurdle department last year, and we've got a lot of those going novice chasing this season. We've got a good team of older horses in the likes of Ga Law, Wendigo, Git Maker and Colonel Harry, who've been flying the flag for us for years and are back in again, still going strong. We've invested heavily in the younger horses coming through, so hopefully we'll be strong in the bumper department, where we had a wonderful year, and you'd like to hope the novice hurdlers will be smart as well. “It's figures that constitute success when you look back - numbers of winners, prize money, strike rate, Grade Ones, Cheltenham Festival and big-race success. Every year is very different, and to try to replicate last year would be phenomenally difficult, but we're certainly striving to achieve it. “I've been very lucky to work for some very good trainers in my time, many years at Seven Barrows with Nicky Henderson, and plenty of time with Paul Nicholls at Ditcheat. They're two people I certainly look up to. Ultimately, you're trying to be the best you can, and we'll keep climbing the ladder as quickly as we can, and keep striving for success.” Below he highlights plans for some of his leading hopes for the campaign ahead and a couple of dark horses too.

STABLE STARS Johnny's Jury “This box has been very lucky for us over the years. Hogan's Height won over the Grand National fences from here, Datsalrightgino won the Coral Gold Cup, and Johnny's Jury was in this very box last year when he won the Grade One Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. He's back in again for the season ahead, looking great and having done very well over the summer, and he'll go novice chasing this year. “Whether we start him over three miles or perhaps two and a half, something like the John Francome at Newbury might be a nice starting point, it's a race we won last year with Wendigo. Hopefully he can emulate him and then head to the Kauto Star at Kempton over Christmas, before, all being well, going to Cheltenham in the spring and on to Aintree. He's a high-class horse and we're very lucky to have him.”

Johnny's Jury ridden by Gavin Sheehan

Julius De Pictons “A Grade One Sefton winner at Aintree, he picked up a niggle that day and missed all of last season, poor chap, but he's back in and he's an absolute bull of a horse. He's really developed, strengthened and matured, and he'll go novice chasing this season. “We'll take it steadily, bit by bit, and have him ready for November or December, when there's a little bit of softer ground. He's got form over two miles as well as three, so he's quite versatile, we might start him over a shorter trip and step up as and when.”

Julius Des Pictons on his way to victory

Colonel Harry “He's been a bit of a star for us over the years. He's nine now, but he won the Grand Sefton last year over the Grand National fences, and he was a Grade Two winner as a novice chaser and Grade One-placed as well. The plan was the Grand Sefton, the Becher and then the Grand National, but they've put the Grand Sefton and the Becher on the same day this year, so we've had to choose. I'd like to step him up beyond three miles, so the Becher looks the target. “He's on the water treadmill at the moment, coming back from an injury as part of his pre-season training. We're very much looking forward to having him back in the team, and hopefully the Grand National is the target at the end of the season.”

A big win for Wendigo at Newbury