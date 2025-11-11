Jamie Snowden mulling Aintree and Cheltenham options for Colonel Harry

Jamie Snowden will give Colonel Harry an outing in either the Becher Handicap Chase back over the Grand National fences at Aintree or the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on his next start.
The Lambourn handler has earmarked the two options for the eight-year-old who got his career back on track when making his first start over the Aintree fences a triumphant one on Saturday in the William Hill Grand Sefton Handicap Chase.
Following his success at the Merseyside venue the gelded son of Shirocco was raised four pounds by the handicapper on Tuesday prompting Snowden to have a look at another handicap option with the Grade Two winner.
Snowden said: “Colonel Harry has gone up four pounds for Saturday. We entered him this morning for the Becher Chase, but the plan had been the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
“He didn’t stay the trip in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last season, and the Becher is half a mile further than the Grand Sefton, but he did run very free that day.
“Maybe, ridden with a bit more patience, he would see that sort of trip out a bit better, and he did take to the Grand National fences very well.
“Those running in the Paddy Power that end up running in the December Gold Cup he will have had a week longer gap between them, which is a plus.
“At the moment it looks like he will go to either of those two races and we will decide nearer the time which to go for.”
Stablemate Lady Tadita will have her sights raised on her next start after maintaining her unbeaten record with victory in the PricedUp Daily Racing Boosts Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon.
After making a winning debut over hurdles at Market Rasen in September the daughter of Masterstroke backed up that victory with a length and three quarters success in the extended one mile seven furlong prize 12 months after winning the bumper on the card.
And following the victory Snowden identified the Listed Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Taunton on December 30 as her next target.
Snowden said: “It was a good race she won today as the second horse (Amelia’s Star) ran a good race in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree. Trying to give weight away to her was a good effort and she has done it nicely.
“I thought her jumping was good and she travelled nicely through the race. It would have been nice if the leader had taken us into the race a bit longer as we ended up hitting the front three out.
“She is only four, and she was a bit inexperienced out in front, but she got the job done and she is only going to improve.
“She puts a lot into her races, even though she wins relatively easily. She needs a bit of time between her races and hopefully we will now go down to Taunton for the Listed race down there after Christmas.”
