Jamie Snowden mulling Aintree and Cheltenham options for Colonel Harry

The Lambourn handler has earmarked the two options for the eight-year-old who got his career back on track when making his first start over the Aintree fences a triumphant one on Saturday in the William Hill Grand Sefton Handicap Chase.

Following his success at the Merseyside venue the gelded son of Shirocco was raised four pounds by the handicapper on Tuesday prompting Snowden to have a look at another handicap option with the Grade Two winner.

Snowden said: “Colonel Harry has gone up four pounds for Saturday. We entered him this morning for the Becher Chase, but the plan had been the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

“He didn’t stay the trip in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last season, and the Becher is half a mile further than the Grand Sefton, but he did run very free that day.

“Maybe, ridden with a bit more patience, he would see that sort of trip out a bit better, and he did take to the Grand National fences very well.

“Those running in the Paddy Power that end up running in the December Gold Cup he will have had a week longer gap between them, which is a plus.

“At the moment it looks like he will go to either of those two races and we will decide nearer the time which to go for.”