Jamie Snowden in positive mood ahead of December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

The Lambourn trainer has Grand Sefton winner Colonel Harry and former Paddy Power Gold Cup hero Ga Law to call upon for the £125,000 feature handicap this weekend.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said of Colonel Harry’s recent Aintree victory: “It was hugely satisfying. He was a graded winner as a novice chaser and he took a nasty fall at Cheltenham in January and came back with a nasty infection in his back leg.

“It was touch-and-go, he was in hospital for the best part of two and a half weeks, but he’s come back and to win first time back over the Grand National fences in the Grand Sefton was hugely satisfying.

"I think it's workable [his handicap mark of 148], he won the Grand Sefton off 144 on ground that was only good to soft and he does appreciate the softer ground.

“It’s currently soft ground and I do think there’s scope off this kind of mark.”