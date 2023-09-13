Jamie Moore eyes Jump Jockeys Derby victory at Epsom on The Whipmaster

“I’ve won the race twice before and I enjoy riding in it. Epsom is not far from me, and it is a nice race to ride in with the track being a big part of British racing history.”

Moore said: “It would be great if I could win this race the same year that Ryan won the Derby. Although this isn’t quite the same as the main thing, I’d rather be winning it than not.

And should the father of three taste glory it would be the second time the brothers have won at the track in the same year, with Jamie’s first success in the unique contest in 2013 aboard Rossetti, who was trained by their dad Gary, arriving after Ryan’s second Derby victory on Ruler Of The World.

The 38-year-old will attempt to secure a third success in the mile and a half prize just over three months after his brother, and three-time champion Flat jockey Ryan Moore, steered the Aidan O’Brien-trained Auguste Rodin to glory in the Betfred Epsom Derby back in June.

While Moore, whose most recent success in the race came aboard the Jim Best-trained Alberta in 2016, is no stranger to challenges in the saddle he insists the Jump Jockeys Derby provides its own special test.

He added: “I think the biggest difference between riding in this race and over jumps is that you have got to think sharper. Going downhill and round the bend at Epsom you are probably going as quick as when coming down the hill at Plumpton, but it is nice there is not a fence at the bottom!

“The horses are always rolling on the camber and the gaps close much quicker so you have got to be sharper in the saddle. It does test us boys a bit.”

As for The Whipmaster, the Grade One-winning rider feels that the gelded son of Mastercraftsman is entering the race in fine form having finished second at Windsor last time out. However, he has warned that he is concerned about his mount giving weight away all round to his eight rivals.

He added: “The Whipmaster has been a very consistent horse that has done well for us, and he has improved a hell of a lot.

“This race has fallen right for him and he ran well at Windsor last time out, so he goes into the race in good form.

“The track is not much of a worry to me as he has run around there before, but he has got quite a lot of weight on his back.”

With the heart of the 2023/2024Jump season fast approaching Moore has selected four individuals from dad’s yard in Lower Beeding he is particularly looking forward to, highlighted by stable stalwart Goshen.

Before the triple Grade Two winner embarks on a campaign back over hurdles Moore has hinted that the Authorized gelding could take his chance in next month’s Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

He said: “Goshen will always run his race over anything between two and a half and three miles when he goes right-handed. His worst runs have been when he has gone over fences or gone left-handed. I still 100 per cent believe there is another good race in him when he gets his conditions.

“He is in the Cesarewitch and that is a possible plan. We will see how the conditions are and how he is training over the next few weeks before deciding on that. If he ran in the Cesarewitch I imagine Hector Crouch would ride him as he has done a lot with him."