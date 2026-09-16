Jamie Insole to launch new training operation at Sarsen Farm in Lambourn

Insole said: “We achieved a great deal in Worcestershire, and I’m proud of what we built there. To take that experience into a yard of this quality is incredibly exciting.”

Witness Stand provided the biggest victory for the yard when landing the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood under Hollie Doyle, while Dividend became a flagbearer for the operation, twice placing at Royal Ascot before winning twice at Meydan during the Dubai Carnival. He went on to finish second in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes and a highly creditable fifth in the Group 1 Dubai Turf behind Ombudsman.

Insole will move to Sarsen Farm following a successful three years on a joint licence with Dr Richard Newland, where he established and developed the Flat operation at Urloxhey Stables in Worcestershire. That period produced more than 83 Flat winners and over £1.3 million in prize-money, with success both at home and internationally.

The move brings Insole back to Lambourn, where he previously spent a number of years as assistant trainer to Charlie Hills and was part of some memorable years for the yard, working with top-class horses including Battaash, Khaadem and Phoenix Of Spain.

Sarsen Farm sits at the foot of Lambourn’s main gallops, with access to an extensive choice of turf and all-weather training grounds. The 50-horse yard includes purpose-built barns, turnout paddocks and dedicated facilities for owners and staff.

Insole added: “Sarsen Farm is an exceptional place to begin training in my own name. Everything we were looking for is here, from the barns and turnout to the facilities for our owners and staff. Being right at the foot of the main gallops makes each lot very efficient, and having Lambourn’s world class training grounds on our doorstep gives us so many options for the horses.

Insole is aiming to begin the new chapter with a team of around 30 horses, with a number of longstanding owners continuing their support and several new owners already coming on board. Several yearlings have already been purchased alongside bloodstock agent Matt Houldsworth, with Insole set to remain active at the remaining yearling and horses-in-training sales.

He said: “The backing of our existing owners means an enormous amount. They have helped us get to this point, and having so many continue the journey with us is a real vote of confidence.

Insole’s partner, racing broadcaster Jess Stafford, will play a key role in the operation and the owners’ experience, with Insole saying: "Jess and I want owners to feel involved and enjoy spending time with their horses, and the owners’ room gives us a lovely space to welcome everyone.

"Looking after our team is just as important, and the superb facilities including onsite accommodation is a major plus. Being back in one of the country’s major racing centres puts us in a brilliant position as we build the team around us."

Having enjoyed international success during his time at Urloxhey, Insole is keen for that to remain part of his ambitions at Sarsen Farm, with a return to Dubai for the Carnival firmly on the radar.

“Dubai gave our owners some fantastic experiences and we’d love to get back there with the right horses. With the facilities at Sarsen Farm and the support behind us, we have a great opportunity to build on what we’ve achieved."

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