Clive Cox's four-year-old was beaten on his first two starts of the season in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster and in Listed company at Chantilly, but he improved for those runs on his first trip over to Ireland.

Quickly into his stride under Murphy, he took a lead off fellow British raider Lethal Levi (15/2) and as they made their way towards the stands' rail he sat happy just off the lead.

Two furlongs out Murphy asked for his effort and he narrowly took the lead, grinding all the way to the line to see off the persistent Lethal Levi.

Big Gossey (33/1) flew home for a neck third and can be considered a tad unlucky after being short of room at a crucial stage under Billy Lee.

Aidan O'Brien's Australian import Storm Boy, sent off the 6/4 favourite, was most disappointing, finishing last.

He was kept away from the rest of the field after leaving the stalls and though he made up some ground on the inside under Ryan Moore he was beaten when checked and eased inside the final furlong.