James Owen targets Huxley Stakes at Chester with Ambiente Friendly

James Owen believes the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes at Chester is the ‘perfect race’ for Ambiente Friendly.
The Newmarket hander has earmarked the Group Three contest on May 9th as the next port of call for last year’s Derby runner-up.
After making a winter switch from the yard of James Fanshawe, the son of Gleneagles made his stable debut for Owen in the Group Three Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket on Tuesday.
Although showing up well for much of the nine furlong contest The Gredley Family-owned colt eventually finished fourth behind winner Persica.
Owen said: “I was pleased with Ambiente Friendly as it blew the cobwebs away, and there were a lot of them, as he has not been working very long at all.
“He needs to come on for it, but he will come on a hell of a lot. The last half-a-furlong he did good things and he took a good bit of pulling up.
“He has come out of the race great and we will go for the Huxley Stakes at Chester with him now. I think that is the perfect race for him."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.