James Owen targets Huxley Stakes at Chester with Ambiente Friendly

The Newmarket hander has earmarked the Group Three contest on May 9th as the next port of call for last year’s Derby runner-up.

After making a winter switch from the yard of James Fanshawe, the son of Gleneagles made his stable debut for Owen in the Group Three Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket on Tuesday.

Although showing up well for much of the nine furlong contest The Gredley Family-owned colt eventually finished fourth behind winner Persica.

Owen said: “I was pleased with Ambiente Friendly as it blew the cobwebs away, and there were a lot of them, as he has not been working very long at all.

“He needs to come on for it, but he will come on a hell of a lot. The last half-a-furlong he did good things and he took a good bit of pulling up.

“He has come out of the race great and we will go for the Huxley Stakes at Chester with him now. I think that is the perfect race for him."