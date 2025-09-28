Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Wimbledon Hawkeye and James Doyle win the Royal Lodge
Wimbledon Hawkeye

James Owen says Wimbledon Hawkeye can be a Del Mar smash hit at Breeders' Cup

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sun September 28, 2025 · 3h ago

James Owen believes the nature of the track at Del Mar will suit stable star Wimbledon Hawkeye in his pursuit of Breeders’ Cup glory.

The Kameko colt set up a return trip to America on November 1st with victory under Frankie Dettori in the Grade Three DK Horse Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes at Keeneland last month.

And now the Newmarket handler hopes The Gredley Family-owned three-year-old can repeat the trick under the popular Italian on his return to the highest level in the Grade One Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Owen said: “It was a fantastic run last time in America and the aim now is the Breeders’ Cup Turf. I’ve never been to the Breeders’ Cup so again it is great for my yard.

“He is very versatile and the tight track at Del Mar will suit him. He enjoyed travelling over there and he has thrived since the run.

WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE WINS THRILLER | Owen and Dettori strike in the Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes

“He is actually having his biggest break going into this so it is almost as if he is having a holiday before this.

“Hopefully we have got Frankie back on board again and if he places he will have run well.”

Looking beyond a return trip to America the dual-purpose handler hopes he can turn Wimbledon Hawkeye into something of a globetrotter with further outings abroad under consideration.

He added: “We are going to keep him busy. We are going to keep him quite international now we have got a taste for it.

“We will look towards the Middle East after this and there are lots of options for him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING