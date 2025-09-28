James Owen says Wimbledon Hawkeye can be a Del Mar smash hit at Breeders' Cup

James Owen believes the nature of the track at Del Mar will suit stable star Wimbledon Hawkeye in his pursuit of Breeders’ Cup glory.
The Kameko colt set up a return trip to America on November 1st with victory under Frankie Dettori in the Grade Three DK Horse Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes at Keeneland last month.
And now the Newmarket handler hopes The Gredley Family-owned three-year-old can repeat the trick under the popular Italian on his return to the highest level in the Grade One Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf.
Owen said: “It was a fantastic run last time in America and the aim now is the Breeders’ Cup Turf. I’ve never been to the Breeders’ Cup so again it is great for my yard.
“He is very versatile and the tight track at Del Mar will suit him. He enjoyed travelling over there and he has thrived since the run.
“He is actually having his biggest break going into this so it is almost as if he is having a holiday before this.
“Hopefully we have got Frankie back on board again and if he places he will have run well.”
Looking beyond a return trip to America the dual-purpose handler hopes he can turn Wimbledon Hawkeye into something of a globetrotter with further outings abroad under consideration.
He added: “We are going to keep him busy. We are going to keep him quite international now we have got a taste for it.
“We will look towards the Middle East after this and there are lots of options for him.”
