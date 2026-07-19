James Owen on Goodwood plans including Aspect Island in Qatar King George Stakes

After failing to feature at Group One level in the King Charles III Stakes and Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, the son of Showcasing was just touched off back at Listed level in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York last time out.

On the back of that effort Owen is now looking forward to returning Aspect Island, who finished third in last year's Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar last year, up in class for a crack at the five-furlong Group Two on July 31.

Owen said: “Aspect Island will head to the King George at Goodwood next. He had a busy Ascot, but he ran really well the last day.

"It is hard for these three-year-olds in the sprinting division, but he is developing all the time and he will keep improving.

“He never got a run the first day at Ascot. I was tearing my hair out a little bit as he could have run big that day when I watched it back, hence why we ran again. I think he is very much an out-and-out five-furlong horse. We will enjoy Goodwood first then make another plan."

While all roads lead to the Sussex track for Aspect Island, an appearance at the Qatar Goodwood Festival is still yet to be finalised for Royal Hunt Cup winner Rogue Diplomat and stablemate Ranga Tang, who finished third in the Queen’s Vase at the Royal meeting.

Owen said: “Ranga Tang is in the Goodwood Cup, but we will see about that. We have still got a bit of time to decide if we go for it. We will chat with the owners and see what they want to do.

“Rogue Diplomat is in great form, but I still don’t know which route I want to go with him. If the rain came the Lennox Stakes could be the race for him.

“He has got to go around the bend at Goodwood, unlike at Ascot. It is a different type of track, and he has been good on a straight mile and a good on a straight seven furlongs.

“If I was guaranteed a low draw in the Golden Mile then I would go, but there is no guarantee of that.”

One horse from Owen’s yard that will not be taking up an engagement at Goodwood is Radiant Beauty, who will bid to back up her recent Listed win in the Weatherbys Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract in the Group Three Longines Valiant Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Owen added: “The plan is to go to the Valiant at Ascot next weekend. She has got an entry in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, but she has got her black type in a Listed race so we now want to try her in a Group race."