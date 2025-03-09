James Owen on Cheltenham Festival chances including East India Dock and Burdett Road

There was a time in the not too distant past where trainer James Owen would have been mulling over the point-to-point fixture list as opposed to the Cheltenham Festival running order.

Life, however, has changed dramatically for the 45-year-old Newmarket handler since taking out a trainer’s licence in 2023. No longer is his focus on running a successful pre-training business, alongside training point-to-pointers and Arabian horses, but instead on establishing one of Britain’s most exciting dual-purpose yards. While Owen is still closely connected to the grassroots element of jump racing alongside having ambitions of being crowned ARO (Arabian Racing Organisation) champion trainer for the seventh time, he now finds himself in the care of several live Festival contenders. And, unlike many of those he will be competing with next week, in Wimbledon Hawkeye he has a horse that holds legitimate Classic aspirations once the Flat season rolls into town, but for now the challenge facing Owen is all about trying to break his Festival duck. He said: “We have come a long way in a short space of time thanks to the massive help from my owners like Deva Racing, but above all the Gredley Family, who have sent me some nice horses. “Unfortunately we don’t have room for the pre-trainers any more, but they have done us really well, however we have six or seven Arabian horses, and we will try and win the championship again. “Before all this I would have been looking at what we could run at places like High Easter, and elsewhere, at this time of year, and we still do that, but we wouldn’t have been as focused on Cheltenham as we are now. “It is a lovely team we are taking to Cheltenham and they have all got chances, but obviously East India Dock in the Triumph Hurdle is our stand out one. “It is full on, but I’ve got a great team, and they are all as hungry as I am, but most importantly I’m supported by a good wife.” There are few contests at this year’s Festival where the British trained runners appear to hold the upper hand over their Irish counterparts, however one in which they do is the JCB Triumph Hurdle, a race in which Owen will saddle favourite East India Dock. And the father-of-two believes the Golden Horn gelding, who is so far three from three over hurdles, is the one they all have to beat in the Grade One prize on Friday, where he will bid to give joint-owner Bill Gredley a 92nd birthday to remember. Owen said: “He has done nothing wrong for us. He has won two trials there on both the Old and New course and he has been equally impressive in both. He really loves his jumping and he looks a million dollars. Sam (Twiston-Davies) came in earlier this week and rode a little bit of work on him, while he had a jump on Wednesday.

"He doesn’t show a great deal at home, and he just does enough with the horses he works with, but when you school him hardly anything can keep up with him as he is just so quick from A to B. “He is workmanlike and gets the job done, but hopefully he can keep turning up on the raceday. Lulamba is obviously a lovely horse, while the likes of Palladium and Hello Neighbour ensure it will be a very good race, but for me he is the one to beat on form." Last year a setback robbed one-time Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road of an attempt at Festival glory in the very race East India Dock will attempt to capture. However, the five-year-old, who bagged the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at the track earlier this season, will now get his chance to shine at the meeting on Tuesday when taking on the best in the business in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Owen said: “The drying ground is going to be a plus and having gone through it all, me and Tim (Gredley, joint owner) decided that the Champion Hurdle is the right race to run him in. “Immediately after the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton we probably felt the County Hurdle was the one to go for, but we have changed our mind. The Kingwell was a little bit messy and I just felt he was wheel spinning on the ground, and Sam (Twiston-Davies) felt the same. “This is going to be competitive, but there is going to be a lot of pace on which will suit us. It will be so exciting to have a runner in the Champion Hurdle. We are going in there as an underdog, but I’m really looking forward to watching him run. “We know it will be hard to win, but he has got a great each-way chance. It is lovely to be going there with him this year having missed the Triumph Hurdle last season.” A certain swagger about him Contesting a novice contest on the all-weather at Southwell is not the usual prep for a race at the Festival, but Owen believes taking that route with Liam Swagger has put him cherry ripe for his tilt at the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. He added: “Again the drying ground will help Liam Swagger. He has done very well over hurdles, but he struggled to carry the double penalty at Newbury. “He came back in after spending a bit of time back at the Gredleys stud and he had a prep race on the all-weather at Southwell where he bolted up. He looks fantastic and all being well he has got a good chance. He has solid form to his name and hurdling has manned him up a bit.” Liam Swagger is joined in the race by stablemate Lavender Hill Mob, who up until this point has failed to hit the heights expected of him. However, Owen feels that the switch to a big field handicap could help him fulfil his potential as a hurdler. He added: “I ran Lavender Hill Mob at Huntingdon the other day to try and ensure that he gets in, but we were disappointed with him. He has come out of that race fine, and if he gets in, he will run. We will use a lad called Jamie Brace, who has done very well for me. “He schools fantastically at home, and he works very well, but he has been disappointing. He has got the size, and scope, and everything you felt that would make him a hurdler. “Maybe he just needs a big field to carry him along. I think we will bury him in and ride him to be carried along. If Jamie can land him there late then he would be very well handicapped if it all clicks together.”

