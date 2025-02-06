James Owen looking forward to some big days with Ambiente Friendly

The son of Gleneagles was trained last season by James Fanshawe and won the Listed Derby Trial at Lingfield to put himself in the picture for the main event at Epsom.

He ran a fine race in the hands of Robert Havlin as he kept on well to finish second behind the impressive winner City Of Troy.

Ambiente Friendly then crossed the Irish Sea and finished third in the Irish Derby, beaten only one and a quarter lengths by Los Angeles as Aidan O’Brien completed an English and Irish Derby double.

He was well beaten in the Juddmonte International at York before heading to France, where he came home last of the five runners in the Prix Niel. Following that run at ParisLongchamp, he has enjoyed a winter break at the Gredleys’ Stetchworth Park stud.

Owen took out his licence in 2023 and enjoyed a breakout season last year with 63 winners on Flat, while this term he needs just one more win for a half-century of victories over obstacles.

He has had plenty of success with Gredley family-owned horses, particularly over jumps, with Burdett Road on track for the Champion Hurdle and East India Dock among the favourites for the Triumph Hurdle.