James Owen looking forward to some big days with Ambiente Friendly

James Owen said he felt “privileged” to take charge of last year’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly after he was transferred to his Newmarket yard by owners the Gredley family.
The son of Gleneagles was trained last season by James Fanshawe and won the Listed Derby Trial at Lingfield to put himself in the picture for the main event at Epsom.
He ran a fine race in the hands of Robert Havlin as he kept on well to finish second behind the impressive winner City Of Troy.
Ambiente Friendly then crossed the Irish Sea and finished third in the Irish Derby, beaten only one and a quarter lengths by Los Angeles as Aidan O’Brien completed an English and Irish Derby double.
He was well beaten in the Juddmonte International at York before heading to France, where he came home last of the five runners in the Prix Niel. Following that run at ParisLongchamp, he has enjoyed a winter break at the Gredleys’ Stetchworth Park stud.
Owen took out his licence in 2023 and enjoyed a breakout season last year with 63 winners on Flat, while this term he needs just one more win for a half-century of victories over obstacles.
He has had plenty of success with Gredley family-owned horses, particularly over jumps, with Burdett Road on track for the Champion Hurdle and East India Dock among the favourites for the Triumph Hurdle.
On the Flat, he also has the Gredley-owned owned Wimbledon Hawkeye, who won the Royal Lodge Stakes last year and is a leading hope for the 2000 Guineas.
Owen said: “I’m very lucky. I’m privileged to get such a high-profile horse. He’s looks fantastic. He’s had a nice break back at the stud. He did great last year. Obviously second in the Derby and a great run over in Ireland.
“He’s hugely exciting for a yard like us when we’re only just getting going and he’s going to take us to some big days out. He’ll definitely stay on the Flat and an early-season target will be the Hardwicke (at Royal Ascot).”
