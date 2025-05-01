James Owen hoping Wimbledon Hawkeye runs good Derby trial in 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

James Owen feels a top-five finish in the Betfred 2000 Guineas would be a fantastic result for Wimbledon Hawkeye and act as the perfect prep for a tilt at next month’s Betfred Derby at Epsom.

Having filled the runner-up spot behind Field Of Gold in last month’s Craven Stakes over course and distance, the son of Kameko will renew rivalries with the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt in the mile Classic at Newmarket on Saturday. Although Owen is looking forward to watching his stable star tackling the Group One prize at the weekend, he believes that he will be seen to better effect when going up in trip in the world’s most famous Flat race on June 7. While Owen admits it will be hard to turn the Craven form around, he remains confident that the Gredley Family-owned colt, who won last year’s Royal Lodge Stakes over the same course and distance, can make his presence felt on the Rowley Mile. Owen said: “He (Wimbledon Hawkeye) ran very well in the Craven and the winner looked exceptional. We’re duly going to come on, we look like we’ve come on at home and the weather is perfect for him. He looks like he wants top of the ground and I think he’s going to improve for a step up in distance. "We’re hoping he’s a Derby horse and this is a great prep – if he runs in the first five it would be a fantastic run for us and it would be all systems go for the Derby. "We’ve got local owners so it’s nice to have runners at Newmarket for them and it’s lovely for us to have a runner in a Classic. We’re only in our second season with Flat horses and we couldn’t swerve that when we thought about it. “Well, we’re going to struggle aren’t we (to turn the form around), if it goes like that (Craven)? But Newmarket that week was different conditions every day and we were probably on the wing, had the wind in our face, but we’re not going to turn that form around if they turn up like that. “I’d say that horse has improved but hopefully we’ve improved a little bit as well. We’re just hoping for a big run and then we’ll be happy."

Wimbledon Hawkeye and James Doyle win the Royal Lodge last season

Not only will the 2000 Guineas be a big occasion for Owen, but it will also be a landmark moment for jockey Harry Davies, who will be making his debut in the race. The 20-year-old has already been privileged to be close to two former winners having been based with Andrew Balding when Kameko claimed the 2020 renewal, along with riding out for Hugo Palmer when Galileo Gold landed the Guineas in 2016. And he hopes he can create his own piece of magic on the track in a race which is close to his heart. Davies said: “I am obviously really excited. It is nice to pick up a ride and it has always been a dream for me to ride in the 2000 Guineas. It will be a big day. “The one race I watched growing up that has to stand out is Frankel in the 2000 Guineas. He demolished them that day and while I was only very young (six), I can still remember sitting on the floor and watching it. At that age you don’t really know much but even then Frankel had the wow factor. “I had some great years at Andrew Balding’s and was there when Kameko won the 2000 Guineas, which was amazing. When I was a kid at Hugo’s he had Galileo Gold, so I have quite a few memories of the race that really stand out. “I never really get nervous before a race but the 2000 Guineas is a whole different calibre. I have never been nervous before a race in my life but this is something I have grown up watching so I’d like to say I will have a little bit of butterflies and if I don’t I will be surprised. I am just going to try and enjoy the day as much as I can."

While acknowledging Wimbledon Hawkeye faces a tall order in reversing the placings with his last time out conqueror, Davies remains optimistic that he will have more horses finish behind than in front of him. Davies added: “He obviously ran really well on his seasonal reappearance in the Craven when he finished second, beaten just over three lengths. The horse that won that race (Field Of Gold) is leading the market for the 2000 Guineas so he has got to find a little bit on form. “The mile is probably his minimum now and we will be looking to go a mile and quarter at some stage. In the Guineas, I think he can take a step forward from the Craven and hopefully he is not out of it. "He is a horse that we are viewing to be going further with at some point so as much as this is the Guineas, it is a stepping-stone to what is to come for him and he is always going to improve off of this run. “The track will suit him. He hit a little bit of a flat spot in the Craven but once he hit that rising ground, he came home nicely. I will be riding him nice and handy and making use of him. "You just never know, it’s the 2000 Guineas and you've seen wilder results. He is a horse that wants a little bit further, so hitting a flat spot – it's not about the flat spot but how you can use it. He is a very tough horse and everytime you ask him, he finds a little bit more for you. "One aspect of Newmarket is that a lot of the time horses are ridden handy and they are horses that can roll and stay well – they don't often come back as such, they do just keep going. I know a lot of horses in the race might have a slightly better turn of foot than he does but we know the track suits him and he should run a nice race I think."

Trainer James Owen

It will be a big three-days on the Rowley Mile for both Owen and Davies, who before partnering up with Wimbledon Hawkeye will team up with last year’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly in Friday's Group Two Betfred Jockey Club Stakes. And despite the son of Gleneagles only finishing fourth on his comeback at the track in last month’s Earl Of Sefton Stakes, Owen is optimistic of him taking a much closer order on his return to a mile-and-a-half. Owen added: “Ambiente Friendly did so well last year and has come on a lot from his first run. There are only four runners in the Jockey Club Stakes and I think he’s got a great chance. The ground’s ideal for him and he should run a big race. “It is not the easiest track to settle a horse when you are cantering them a mile and a half to the start and then have to turn around and come back. He has got to learn to do that a little bit better. “It wasn’t ideal last time as he pinged the gates and there was no pace so he was out in front and the lead horse wasn’t quick enough to lead him. It wouldn’t bother me if he popped out in front as he would be fine as he is much fitter. “If you watch him in his last run he went up over the hill and took a bit of pulling up. His last half-a-furlong he took a blow and they got away from him, but he stayed on well again and that is the positive I took away from it. The way he has trained since I couldn’t be happier. “He doesn’t work like a quick horse. He works like a stayer. He worked the other day and left his lead horse for dead strongly at the end. Before Newmarket he was struggling to get by his lead horse and that is how much he has come on. “The two Derby runs were great form, but he needs wins. He needs to win Listed races and Group races for him to be confirming himself as a good horse. “Hopefully he is a Royal Ascot type, or he could be a Coronation Cup horse. This will show which way we go. He is a horse we want to travel with as he will handle most surfaces and we want to have a bit of fun with him.” Not only will the pair be chasing Group Two glory on day one, but they will also seek to secure Listed honours with Pellitory, who will bid to follow up his recent victory at the track, in the TrustAtrader King Charles II Stakes ahead of a potential trip to Royal Ascot. Owen added: “He went up 17lbs for his last run so it would be nice if he goes up another 17lbs, but he is going to need to improve again, and he is entitled to. "It was a slowly run race, and he was out the back. He hit the front probably half-a-furlong too soon. This is much tougher, but there will be big improvement from him. He is an exciting horse. He might step up to a mile, but I think he is a Jersey horse. “We thought he could be a French 2000 Guineas kind of horse, but running on home soil swung the bat to go here and we will know where we are tomorrow with him. He had that penalty last time, because of that extra win, but he has always worked very well and he works with Wimbledon Hawkeye. He is potentially one of my best horses. He is a beast of a horse.” WATCH: Pellitory wins at Newmarket in April

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits