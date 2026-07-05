James Owen considers HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood for Rogue Diplomat

The son of Calyx supplied Owen with a breakthrough Royal Ascot triumph last month with victory in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Following that success Rogue Diplomat, who also holds an entry in the Coral Golden Mile at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, has now been hiked up to a career high mark of 104.

And while not fully committing The Rogues Gallery-owned four-year-old to the seven furlong Group Two on July 28th it is high on the list of options.

Owen said: “The third horse in the Royal Hunt Cup has since come out and won which gives the form a nice boost, and for me he has strengthened up since Ascot.

“He has got a Lennox entry and an entry in the Coral Golden Mile, but that is very draw dependent. If the ground is nice at Goodwood we want to look at the Lennox.

“I’d say there is still another handicap in him, but we want to step him up in class as I definitely think he is of that quality. He is a good horse and he is still progressing.”

A trip to the picturesque Sussex venue might be the next on the agenda for Rogue Diplomat, however Owen believes he could be even better come the autumn back on slower ground.

He added: “I actually think this horse will thrive in the autumn and come forward again when there is a bit of juice in the ground.

“I think he can mix it in pattern company, even more so when there is a bit of cut in the ground.”