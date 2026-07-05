James Owen considers HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood for Rogue Diplomat

James Owen is warming to the idea of pitching Rogue Diplomat into the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.
The son of Calyx supplied Owen with a breakthrough Royal Ascot triumph last month with victory in the Royal Hunt Cup.
Following that success Rogue Diplomat, who also holds an entry in the Coral Golden Mile at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, has now been hiked up to a career high mark of 104.
And while not fully committing The Rogues Gallery-owned four-year-old to the seven furlong Group Two on July 28th it is high on the list of options.
Owen said: “The third horse in the Royal Hunt Cup has since come out and won which gives the form a nice boost, and for me he has strengthened up since Ascot.
“He has got a Lennox entry and an entry in the Coral Golden Mile, but that is very draw dependent. If the ground is nice at Goodwood we want to look at the Lennox.
“I’d say there is still another handicap in him, but we want to step him up in class as I definitely think he is of that quality. He is a good horse and he is still progressing.”
A trip to the picturesque Sussex venue might be the next on the agenda for Rogue Diplomat, however Owen believes he could be even better come the autumn back on slower ground.
He added: “I actually think this horse will thrive in the autumn and come forward again when there is a bit of juice in the ground.
“I think he can mix it in pattern company, even more so when there is a bit of cut in the ground.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.