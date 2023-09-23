James Horton to train in Newmarket in next phase of career

Horton, who spent seven years as assistant trainer to Sir Michael Stoute, was recruited by Dance and his wife Jess to be their private trainer, saddling his first winner from his new Middleham outfit in April 2022.

However, Dance was blocked from having runners by the British Horseracing Authority earlier this year after an intervention from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm was one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was ordered to cease trading by the FCA in April due to “serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light”.

Leading chaser Bravemansgame, who was co-owned by Dance, was subsequently barred from running at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, but was later allowed to resume his career as Bryan Drew took sole ownership.