Following shoulder surgery, James Doyle will have his first ride back on Wednesday ahead of a big weekend for Wathnan Racing.
The multiple-Classic-winning jockey suffered a broken collar bone when his mount Forever Proud fell at Chelmsford in April but he has made a quick recovery and will be back in action on Wednesday ahead of a strong book of rides this weekend.
Richard Brown, racing manager for Wathnan Racing for whom Doyle is the retained rider, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “James had surgery after his fall – it wasn’t essential but it meant that he would be certain to get back race-riding again rather than risking it going wrong again.
“He’s worked exceptionally hard and he’s back riding on Wednesday. We are giving him a nice gentle introduction by sending him to Ayr to ride an unraced two-year-old for us.”
Doyle will sport the Wathnan Racing colours on Opportunity in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday, with the unexposed three-year-old given the chance to throw his own hat into the Epsom Derby picture.
Brown explained: “He’s a possible for Epsom. He has always been the apple of the eye of William [Haggas] even though he didn’t show that much at home but he always thought he was a smart horse.
“We liked what he did at Haydock where he was held in and then obviously flew home late once he got a gap.
“Hopefully Saturday will show us whether he is ready for Epsom – he's quite an immature horse mentally – or whether that will come a bit too soon. It might be that he’s a horse for later in the season, but we want to give him the chance to put his hand up.”
Should he emerge as a Derby candidate, Opportunity will likely join the John Gosden-trained Damysus who produced a career-best effort when second to Pride Of Arras in the Dante Stakes at York last week and is now a best-priced 10/1 for the Epsom contest.
Brown provided an update: “He’s a horse that is progressing rapidly – we were delighted with him at York where Kieran [Shoemark] looked after him, only giving him one flick, but he was staying on strongly at the line.
“He’s a very laidback character who just seems to be improving with racing.”
One of the flag-bearers for Wathnan Racing last season was Kind Of Blue who signed off for the campaign with success in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in October.
Despite missing an intended reappearance at the Curragh recently, connections are hoping that he will be back on top form in time for another crack at Royal Ascot, a meeting where he was fourth in the Commonwealth Cup last season.
Brown explained: “The plan was to go for the Greenlands but he had a small niggle.
“He’s back in full work now but it’s frustrating that he’s missed his intended engagement.
“He might go straight to Royal Ascot on the back of a racecourse gallop or we could go to France for a blowout over five furlongs.”
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.