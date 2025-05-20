James Doyle will have his first ride back on Wednesday

The multiple-Classic-winning jockey suffered a broken collar bone when his mount Forever Proud fell at Chelmsford in April but he has made a quick recovery and will be back in action on Wednesday ahead of a strong book of rides this weekend.

Richard Brown, racing manager for Wathnan Racing for whom Doyle is the retained rider, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “James had surgery after his fall – it wasn’t essential but it meant that he would be certain to get back race-riding again rather than risking it going wrong again.

“He’s worked exceptionally hard and he’s back riding on Wednesday. We are giving him a nice gentle introduction by sending him to Ayr to ride an unraced two-year-old for us.”

Doyle will sport the Wathnan Racing colours on Opportunity in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday, with the unexposed three-year-old given the chance to throw his own hat into the Epsom Derby picture.

Brown explained: “He’s a possible for Epsom. He has always been the apple of the eye of William [Haggas] even though he didn’t show that much at home but he always thought he was a smart horse.

“We liked what he did at Haydock where he was held in and then obviously flew home late once he got a gap.

“Hopefully Saturday will show us whether he is ready for Epsom – he's quite an immature horse mentally – or whether that will come a bit too soon. It might be that he’s a horse for later in the season, but we want to give him the chance to put his hand up.”

Should he emerge as a Derby candidate, Opportunity will likely join the John Gosden-trained Damysus who produced a career-best effort when second to Pride Of Arras in the Dante Stakes at York last week and is now a best-priced 10/1 for the Epsom contest.

Brown provided an update: “He’s a horse that is progressing rapidly – we were delighted with him at York where Kieran [Shoemark] looked after him, only giving him one flick, but he was staying on strongly at the line.

“He’s a very laidback character who just seems to be improving with racing.”