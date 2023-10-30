James Doyle leaves Godolphin to join Wathnam Racing

Doyle has already worn the Wathnan silks in victory, guiding Adrian Keatley’s Ballymount Boy home at Doncaster on Saturday, and has a plethora of high-profile mounts to look forward to, including Ascot Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami and fellow Royal Ascot winner Gregory.

However, Doyle – who partnered Kingman, among others, when he was the retained rider for Juddmonte – will ride as number one for the Qatar-based Wathnan operation from the new year when his contract with Godolphin expires.

The 35-year-old has ridden as second jockey for Godolphin since 2015 and tasted Classic success in the royal blue silks in 2022 when partnering Charlie Appleby’s Coroebus to 2000 Guineas glory.

“It is a tremendous honour for me to sign for Wathnan,” said Doyle, in a statement released by Wathan Racing on Monday afternoon.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me going forward with His Highness Sheikh Tamim’s Wathnan Racing and I’m greatly looking forward to working with Olly Tait, Richard Brown and the rest of the team.

“I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, Charlie Appleby and everyone at Godolphin for the unstinting support they’ve given me over the last nine years. It’s been a wonderful time and I have enjoyed literally every moment. But this is an incredible new venture and I can’t wait to get started in January.”

Many of Doyle’s biggest victories have come when riding for long-time Godolphin ally Appleby, and the Moulton Paddocks handler has fond memories of their time together.

He said: “James has been a key member of our team for his whole time with us and, whilst we will miss him greatly, he is leaving very much with our blessing and we wish him all the very best with this exciting new chapter in his riding career.

“James and I enjoyed many big days together on the racecourse, not the least of which was Coroebus winning the 2000 Guineas last year, but he also rode a number of other stable stars like Blue Point and Naval Crown.

“To my mind, one of his great rides for us was aboard Rebel’s Romance in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland where he was quite superb. So we will continue to use James whenever his new commitments permit because he’s a world-class jockey.”

Wathnan Racing’s Adviser Olly Tait added: “Wathnan is delighted to have retained the services of James Doyle. He is a fantastic rider and an incredible addition to the team. We are all looking forward to working closely with James in the coming years.”