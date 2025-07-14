James Doyle excited by Ayr winner Underwriter

A winner at the Scottish track on debut in May, he went to Royal Ascot for the Coventry Stakes but weakened quickly over a furlong out and finished last of 20 behind Gstaad.

However, jumped out in front in the Irish EBF Try Racing TV For Free Now Novice Stakes, he proceeded to make every yard of the running and drew three lengths clear of nearest pursuer Cosmic Clarets, despite carrying a seven-pound penalty.

“It was a good performance. He obviously knew this place having won on debut here and things just didn’t unfold nicely for him at Ascot,” the winning rider told Racing TV.

“He kind of got galloped into a little bit and took a fierce hold and didn’t get home but it’s a nice performance today. It's quite windy out there, a bit of a tailwind, nice, beautiful kind, ground and I think he really appreciated that.

“He’s a very straightforward horse. We popped out in front, and he was pricking his ears so we weren’t wasting any energy in front, so I was able to let him go with plenty of time to get balanced up which he did.

“He felt like he really let down good on the beautiful ground out there. Preference would be for this kind of ground rather than it being very quick for him.

“Obviously, Wathnan Racing will be targeting Goodwood which is not too far around the corner. Whether there’s a perfect slot for him or not we’ll have a look and there are more targets down the line but he’s certainly an exciting horse for us to have.”