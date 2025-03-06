James Bowen fails to win appeal and misses Cheltenham Festival

James Bowen will miss the Cheltenham Festival after failing to win an appeal against a seven-day ban for whip use on Zestful Hope at Hereford.
The 23-year-old jockey, who would've been in line to ride many horses for Nicky Henderson next week, was banned for using the whip twice above the permitted level of seven on February 23.
He argued that his ninth use of the whip was to ensure safety with the race already won, but the disciplinary panel were not convinced and the ban stands.
With Bowen already suspended on Sunday and Monday he can't switch the dates, ruling him out of Cheltenham.
