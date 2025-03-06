Sporting Life
James Bowen riding Jeriko Du Reponet
James Bowen fails to win appeal and misses Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 06, 2025 · 2h ago

James Bowen will miss the Cheltenham Festival after failing to win an appeal against a seven-day ban for whip use on Zestful Hope at Hereford.

The 23-year-old jockey, who would've been in line to ride many horses for Nicky Henderson next week, was banned for using the whip twice above the permitted level of seven on February 23.

He argued that his ninth use of the whip was to ensure safety with the race already won, but the disciplinary panel were not convinced and the ban stands.

With Bowen already suspended on Sunday and Monday he can't switch the dates, ruling him out of Cheltenham.

Festival Focus - Episode 5 | Festival Fever

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

