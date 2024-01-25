James Bowen excited to be riding Jonbon and Sir Gino at Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

The 22-year-old will come in for the ride on the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding after stable jockey Nico de Boinville was stood down by a doctor on Wednesday with a sore collarbone having only returned to race riding on Sunday following a spell out with a broken collarbone.

Since returning to action this season Jonbon has answered every question asked of him after making a triumphant return in the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November before winning the Grade One Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park last month.

And although the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old is a general 1/3 chance to win the Grade One, which was re-routed from the Ascot meeting that was frozen off last weekend, Bowen insists he feels no extra pressure on his shoulders ahead of the extended two-mile test.

Bowen said: “I’m really lucky to get on him and I can’t wait to ride him. Fingers crossed he can get the job done. I was thinking I might get on him last weekend, but Nico got back and then it was called off.

“He is the best horse in the race and odds-on shots are the ones you want to be riding. You just need the right horse to ride in these Grade One races and hopefully I can get the job done, but it is also up to him as well.

“I think it gives you great confidence when the owner and trainer are willing to put you on a horse like Jonbon. If they are happy enough for you to ride that is what gives you the most confidence going out there.”

While switching the race to a left-handed course like Cheltenham might not be in favour of some Bowen believes all tracks come alike to Jonbon, who he also feels will appreciate the return to a sounder surface.

He added: “I’d say he would have been fine around Ascot as he is pretty versatile regarding tracks. He was good in the Tingle Creek at Sandown Park, but he was so impressive his first day back in the Shloer Chase. I think Cheltenham is a good track for him.

“I’m sure he won’t mind the ground. It was a bit tacky at Sandown, and I remember when he ran over hurdles as a novice at Haydock that it was tacky ground and he probably didn’t show his best that day, but he still got the job done. He probably does appreciate better ground than it was the last day so hopefully he will go well on it here.”