The Gosden yard first won Deauville's Group One mile event with Kingman in 2014 and, having landed the last two renewals with Palace Pier, made it a hat-trick courtesy of the Cheveley Park-owned Frankel filly under Frankie Dettori, who was claiming a record seventh Jacques Le Marois triumph.

Inspiral had reportedly been working well after suffering a shock defeat in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival, and duly roared back to the sort of form which saw her win the Coronation Stakes on her belated seasonal debut at Royal Ascot in June.

Dettori was patient on the well-backed 7/4 chance, coming between Order Of Austrlia and a weakening State Of Rest with a couple of furlongs to travel.

Light Infantry gave chase towards the stands' side rail but Inspiral held on a chase cosily from David Simcock's 22/1 outsider, with locally-trained 11/1 chance Erevann a close third.

The disappointment of the race was 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Coroebus, who was very slowly away, but briefly threatened to make a challenge towards the middle of the course before dropping away inside the last half-furlong to finish a well-held fifth.