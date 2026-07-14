Jack Tudor to ride as stable jockey to Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero

He has held the same position with David Pipe for the last couple of seasons but now links up with the thriving Cheshire yard which has become a growing force in the National Hunt game in recent seasons.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the rider said: “I rode Oliver and Josh a couple of winners at the back end of last season and they just approached me with an opportunity to start riding plenty of their horses next season so that’s where we’re off.

“We’re going to let it work itself out slowly and this time of year we’re just finding our feet a little bit and then hopefully we can get kicking in the winter. Josh and Oli seem very keen to get to the next level and are finding some nice young horses so I can hopefully come across a few nice ones this year.”

Tudor stressed he will still ride for Pipe and his other main supporters moving forward.

“I’m still going to be part of their set-up and ride as often as I can for David. He’s been great for me over the last couple of years and I can’t thank him enough really and I’ll be keeping my connection with Christian (Williams) as well. I’m looking forward to next season and bringing Josh and Oli into he mix and hopefully it can work well together."