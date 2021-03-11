Jack Kennedy to ride Galvin in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

Galvin has proven course form and is second-favourite for the three-and-three-quarter mile stamina test behind Royale Pagaille.

The seven-year-old has performed creditably at previous Festivals, finishing sixth in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2019 and runner-up to Imperial Aura in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase last year.

Galvin has won all his four starts since then, the latest coming over an extended three miles at Cheltenham in October.

He had been trained by Gordon Elliott, but with the County Meath handler suspended he is being looked after by County Antrim trainer Ian Ferguson, who has had a long association with Galvin’s owner Ronnie Bartlett. He bought Galvin for 34,000 euros at the sales in 2017.

“I look after Mr Bartlett’s horses, buy his horses for him and things. It’s no stranger for me to have Galvin in my yard,” said Ferguson.

“He came in good shape and he seems that way. We were just looking after him until he runs.

“The horse seems well and this was always the target he had from early on in the year. Hopefully he gets there safe and well.

“Jack Kennedy rides.”