Kennedy was chosen by Henry de Bromhead to ride Minella Indo at the Cheltenham Festival when his stable jockey Rachael Blackmore preferred the claims of A Plus Tard – the eventual Gold Cup runner-up.

It was announced earlier this week Kennedy would maintain the winning partnership in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Champion Chase. But at declaration time on Thursday morning, his name also appeared alongside Delta Work – and following clarification, it has emerged Blackmore will ride Minella Indo.

Kennedy said: “Minella Indo gave me the biggest day of my career so far. But that’s racing – and I wish Barry Maloney, Henry, Rachael and the horse all the best.

“You never know what might happen in the future – I might get back on him at some point. Minella Indo felt in good form and jumped very well when I schooled him during the week, so he is in good old nick.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on Delta Work, and hopefully he’ll be bang there.

“He did himself an injury the last day he ran, and it knocked him out for the rest of the season. Touch wood he is fit and healthy and in good form, and I’m looking forward to riding him. He has been very good to me, and hopefully we will have a few more good days together.”