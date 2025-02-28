Jack Kennedy returns to race-riding ahead of 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Gordon Elliott's stable jockey missed the Festival in 2023 after suffering a similar leg injury in the January of that year and, while early indications suggested he might struggle to be back in time for the March showpiece again this spring, he received the green light to return in time for the March showpiece.

“It’s great news to get this morning, I’m very happy,” Kennedy told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“I was taking it day-by-day really and to be honest the day I broke it I thought that all the spring festivals were out of the question really so I started my rehab then and that started going very well so a big thanks to Gavin Egan, Wayne Middleton and the Irish Injured Jockeys’ Fund who have done all the work with me. It’s down to them really.”

“I feel fitter than I’ve ever been coming back from an injury. That’s a massive help but obviously you have to ride in a few races just to blow out the cobwebs and to get the lungs opened up again but I’m definitely fitter than I’ve ever been coming back.”