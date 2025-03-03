Jack Kennedy looks ahead to the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Kennedy has been watching on from the sidelines since breaking his leg (for the sixth time) in November but was delighted to be given the all clear to resume race riding before the Cheltenham Festival.

Kennedy had two rides for Elliott, finishing third on Arabian Diamond before partnering 8/11 favourite Qualimita to finish second in the 1888 Restaurant Mares Maiden Hurdle after his mount tired on the run-in.

Qualimita had been left in front after Glens Lullaby fell in the back straight and Kennedy was relieved not to be brought down.

"I was following Sam [Ewing, jockey of Glens Lullaby]," he told Racing TV, "and was probably close enough to getting brought down but thankfully we got away with it and thankfully Sam is okay too."

“Today was a good starting point," he continued. "There’s a couple of entries in Thurles [on Thursday] and I’m sure I’ll be in Gowran and Naas over the weekend. We’ll tip away and see how we get on.”

Before his next ride Kennedy will play an important part in Elliott's Cheltenham Festival preparations with some of the key members of the team set to work after racing at Leopardstown, including Brighterdaysahead who is now bound for the Champion Hurdle to the delight of her jockey who was looking forward to getting back on board.

Kennedy said: "I had been [hoping for her to run in the Champion Hurdle], to be on one with a live chance in the Champion Hurdle is very exciting.

"Today will be my first day sitting on her I'd say, probably, since the Morgiana so I'm looking forward to getting my leg over her again. She looks great and the team are all happy with her so when they're happy, I'm happy."