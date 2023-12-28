Jack De Bromhead Christmas Hurdle report, reaction and replay

Irish Point won the Grade 1 Jack De Bromhead Christmas Hurdle in tremendous fashion.
Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the grey five-year-old had ended last term on a high with a top-class success at Aintree and gave another indication of what was to come when scoring on his seasonal return over the extended two miles at Down Royal last month.
Stepped back up in class and having his first outing over three miles, Irish Point cruised around in midfield behind front-running Home By The Lee and came between rival approaching the last to pick it up seemingly with loads in hand.
The even-money favourite quickened away when asked to put the seal on it and had 11 lengths in hand over Asterion Forlonge (6/1) at the line. Ballyadam (18/1) was another half-length further back in third.
Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet all make Irish Point their new co-favourite at 4/1 (from 16s) for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival along with Elliott stablemate Teahupoo and the French-trained Theleme.
