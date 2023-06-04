Jack Channon is in no rush to determine the next move for Caernarfon following her Epsom endeavours on Friday.

The 1000 Guineas fourth was trying a mile and a half for the first time and produced a huge display to finish third, hitting the front in the hands of Connor Beasley at the two-furlong pole and battling to the line gamely to finish just two lengths adrift of winner Soul Sister and only a head away from Savethelastdance in second. Sent off at 40-1, it was the second Classic in a row the daughter of Cityscape has outrun her odds and having tired in the closing stages, the obvious next port of call would appear the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on June 18. However, Channon will not hurry to cross the Channel with Caernarfon and will allow her time to get over her Oaks exertions before firming up future running plans.

WATCH: Soul Sister wins the Oaks under Frankie Dettori

