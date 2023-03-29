He either won or was placed in six of those and capped off a great season by scoring on the Rowley Mile over nine furlongs under 5lb claimer Aidan Keeley, grandson of Classic-winning rider Brian Rouse, who was having his first ride at HQ.

Majestic ran eight times on the Flat last summer following his opening effort under the winter code.

He is hopeful that Majestic, owned and bred by Nick Hitchins, can follow last season’s vintage, Johan, who gave Channon senior his first success in the race.

This is his first season since taking over the licence from his famous father, ex-Southampton and England striker Mick.

On Saturday, he will run at Doncaster in either the Pertemps Network Lincoln or the Spring Mile as one of the first turf horses saddled by Jack Channon.

“Majestic had an unconventional season but a very good one,” said Channon.

“He had a low weight in the Cambridgeshire and so we had to give someone a chance, and Aidan was the lucky man to get on board, I suppose.”

A five-year-old son of Conduit, Majestic is not guaranteed to get a run in the British Flat season’s first major handicap.

“We don’t know if we will get in, we need five to come out and it is touch and go. If we do get in, we are really looking forward to it. The horse is in great form,” added the West Ilsley handler.

“The style of the race will suit and he won’t mind the ground, so we will go there with a great chance, but if he doesn’t get in, we will go to the Spring Mile and the same applies. I think we’ll go there with a solid chance.”

Channon knows he has a big task taking the reins from his father, who scored 21 goals in 46 games for England between 1972-77 and remains Southampton’s all-time leading scorer.

Having had a second hugely successful career, which included training eight Group One winners in Britain and an Irish Classic, the 74-year-old has decided to take a back seat.

“It’s big shoes to fill, 100 per cent,” said Channon, who has already posted six winners at a 20 per cent strike-rate on the all-weather. “Dad will be involved still. It is a team effort.

“All the big targets we want to be winning. We want to be competing at the top table and the Lincoln is just hopefully the first of many.

“I’m very excited and just raring to get going. A lot of the hard work has been done over the winter and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We are just ready to get the racing going and see where we are and how good we are.”