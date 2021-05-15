ITV7 Guide: Don't oppose Palace | We have your guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this Saturday's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.

13:50 Newbury - BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes (Listed) - 6f Although TACTICAL gives at least 3lb away to all rivals, he's got a Group 2 success in the bank. The selection will need to show his undoubted stamina but has scored over 6 before. Creative Force is deserted by William Buick and that could be telling. He was impressive over quicker ground in a couple of handicaps in Newmarket and could progress whilst Happy Romance also enters calculations. 14:05 Newmarket - Betway Fairway Stakes (Listed) - 1m 2f JOHN LEEPER makes a lot of appeal on jockey bookings and the turn of foot he showed on the all-weather. If he can repeat that over turf then he could be able to see off Fancy Man for whom a step back in trip might just be ideal. 14:10 Thirsk - Proudly Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap - 7f 218y VENTURA RASCAL has been given another 4lb rise by the handicapper, but he's a consistent sort and in an open-looking race he may be able to get his head in front. Irv met trouble in running last time out so is a huge danger whilst Xcelente may come on for the run and be better suited to a different surface.

14:40 Newmarket - Betway King Charles II Stakes (Listed) - 7f There was a lot to like about Bellosa's performance in the Craven meeting and she'll likely give her running again. However, she may just bump into one in the shape of CLOUDBRIDGE who was only narrowly denied in a Group 3 on the poly-track and can get some black type here. 15:00 Newbury - BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap - 1m 2f Frankel progeny are in fine form at the moment and the aptly-named KING FRANKEL is taken to land what looks a strong renewal. He clocked a fine time on debut and is likely to make the running here given connections. There are a string of competitors if he burns too much petrol with Highland Rocker and Tamborrada making most appeal. 15:15 Newmarket - Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap - 6f JUMBY makes plenty of appeal in a competitive handicap. The form of previous runs looks strong and will strengthen further should Creative Force run well earlier. Perotto is weighted to go well so a compelling case can be made for him whilst Jadawal looks interesting at a bigger price. 15:35 Newbury - Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Str) - 1m PALACE PIER looks the one to beat and has proved to be a top class operator. His Group 2 success at Sandown was impressive and he's impossible to oppose on that and his 3 year old form. Safe Voyage should give connections another stellar running and Lope Y Fernandez was highly thought of as a 2 year old and resumed some of that form last time out.