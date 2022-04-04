There is a £50,000 prize to the winner of the Grand National Sweepstake and entries are open right now.

As with the typical ITV7 rounds, the Grand National Sweepstake is completely free to enter. You will be automatically drawn a random runner in this year's Aintree showpiece and if your horse wins on Saturday, you will be guaranteed a place in the prize draw - the single winner collecting a cool £50k.

You can enter right away but will need to check back after midday on Friday April 8 - following the final declarations and the cut-off point for the reserves to make the field - to find out which horse will be carrying your colours at 5.15 on Saturday.

Entries will remain open right up to the scheduled start time on April 9 and you can find out further terms and conditions by following this link.

ITV7 will also be running individual jackpot rounds across all three days of Aintree, with £50,000 to the winner on Thursday, £50,000 to the winner on Friday and a massive £100,000 to the winner on Grand National day itself.

Over £600,000 was won in the ITV7 across the Cheltenham Festival last month - could you be the next big winner?