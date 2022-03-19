Audience share for ITV Racing across the Cheltenham Festival week was the highest ever posted by the broadcaster, meaning of all those watching TV, more were watching racing than ever before.

It averaged at 17%, up 12% from 15.2% in 2021 (lockdown year) and up 18% from 14.3% in 2020. This is also the highest for over 10 years and it was at its peak on Friday with almost 20% of the television audience tuning in to watch Rachael Blackmore’s historic Gold Cup triumph.

The average viewing figure across the week was 967,000, compared to 1.1 million in 2021 (lockdown year) and 922,000 in 2020 (up 5%).