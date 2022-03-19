Sporting Life
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - attracted 1.6m viewers
ITV viewing figures: 1.6 million watch Gold Cup history

By Sporting Life
14:36 · SAT March 19, 2022

An audience of 1.6 million watched A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on ITV.

Audience share for ITV Racing across the Cheltenham Festival week was the highest ever posted by the broadcaster, meaning of all those watching TV, more were watching racing than ever before.

It averaged at 17%, up 12% from 15.2% in 2021 (lockdown year) and up 18% from 14.3% in 2020. This is also the highest for over 10 years and it was at its peak on Friday with almost 20% of the television audience tuning in to watch Rachael Blackmore’s historic Gold Cup triumph.

The average viewing figure across the week was 967,000, compared to 1.1 million in 2021 (lockdown year) and 922,000 in 2020 (up 5%).

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Festival Review

Peak average was 1.5 million, almost equivalent to 2021 and up 11% from 2020.

The most watched races of the week were Tiger Roll’s swansong on Wednesday at 1.6 million and the aforementioned Gold Cup.

