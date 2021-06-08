Royal Ascot TV: ITV to show every race live

Ed Chamberlin said: “With some of the crowds back, the atmosphere will return to Royal Ascot and we will ensure viewers at home won’t miss a thing with every race covered in a five hour show every day.”

“Royal Ascot is one of my favourite weeks of the year. In spite of a ‘lockdown’ Ascot last year we had some extraordinary racing, and this year we expect more of this, plus the joy of having people back to bring Ascot back to its glitz, glamour and glory!”

He and Francesca Cumani host the coverage and are joined daily by Jason Weaver. Johnny Murtagh will also contribute, Sir Anthony McCoy joins the panel on Friday, with Hayley Turner also joining the team during the week. Rishi Persad, Matt Chapman and Adele Mulrennan will be out and about on course, Luke Harvey will be at the starts and Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson in the busy commentary box.