Royal Ascot TV: ITV to show every race live

ITV Racing are to show all seven races on every day of Royal Ascot next week.
Ed Chamberlin said: “With some of the crowds back, the atmosphere will return to Royal Ascot and we will ensure viewers at home won’t miss a thing with every race covered in a five hour show every day.”
“Royal Ascot is one of my favourite weeks of the year. In spite of a ‘lockdown’ Ascot last year we had some extraordinary racing, and this year we expect more of this, plus the joy of having people back to bring Ascot back to its glitz, glamour and glory!”
He and Francesca Cumani host the coverage and are joined daily by Jason Weaver. Johnny Murtagh will also contribute, Sir Anthony McCoy joins the panel on Friday, with Hayley Turner also joining the team during the week. Rishi Persad, Matt Chapman and Adele Mulrennan will be out and about on course, Luke Harvey will be at the starts and Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson in the busy commentary box.
Chris Hughes returns alongside Oli Bell in the social stable to interact with viewers at home, as do the lifestyle team of Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins and Lorraine’s Mark Heyes. Kevin Blake will be on zoom to give his expert views.
The Opening Show will be presented by Oli Bell on all five days, and he will be joined by Francesca Cumani on Tuesday, Matt Chapman on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Rishi Persad on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Kevin Blake (remotely) on Wednesday, Luke Harvey on Thursday, Jason Weaver on Friday and Adele Mulrennan every day.
Every day there will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.
Tuesday 15: 1.30-4pm on ITV / 3.55-6.30pm on ITV4
Wednesday 16: 1.30-6pm on ITV / 5.55-6.30pm on ITV4
Thursday 17 June: 1.30-6.30pm on ITV4 / 4.10-4.30pm on ITV
Friday 18 June: 1.30-6pm on ITV / 5.55-6.30pm on ITV4
Saturday 19 June: 1.30-4pm on ITV / 3.55-6.30pm on ITV4
The Opening Show is on 9-10am Tuesday to Friday and 9.30-10.30am on Saturday