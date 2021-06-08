Sporting Life
Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani at Royal Ascot in June
Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani at Royal Ascot in June

Royal Ascot TV: ITV to show every race live

By Sporting Life
10:50 · TUE June 08, 2021

ITV Racing are to show all seven races on every day of Royal Ascot next week.

Ed Chamberlin said: “With some of the crowds back, the atmosphere will return to Royal Ascot and we will ensure viewers at home won’t miss a thing with every race covered in a five hour show every day.”

“Royal Ascot is one of my favourite weeks of the year. In spite of a ‘lockdown’ Ascot last year we had some extraordinary racing, and this year we expect more of this, plus the joy of having people back to bring Ascot back to its glitz, glamour and glory!”

He and Francesca Cumani host the coverage and are joined daily by Jason Weaver. Johnny Murtagh will also contribute, Sir Anthony McCoy joins the panel on Friday, with Hayley Turner also joining the team during the week. Rishi Persad, Matt Chapman and Adele Mulrennan will be out and about on course, Luke Harvey will be at the starts and Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson in the busy commentary box.

Timeform Race Passes offer

Chris Hughes returns alongside Oli Bell in the social stable to interact with viewers at home, as do the lifestyle team of Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins and Lorraine’s Mark Heyes. Kevin Blake will be on zoom to give his expert views.

The Opening Show will be presented by Oli Bell on all five days, and he will be joined by Francesca Cumani on Tuesday, Matt Chapman on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Rishi Persad on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Kevin Blake (remotely) on Wednesday, Luke Harvey on Thursday, Jason Weaver on Friday and Adele Mulrennan every day.

Every day there will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.

When is Royal Ascot on ITV?

Tuesday 15: 1.30-4pm on ITV / 3.55-6.30pm on ITV4

Wednesday 16: 1.30-6pm on ITV / 5.55-6.30pm on ITV4

Thursday 17 June: 1.30-6.30pm on ITV4 / 4.10-4.30pm on ITV

Friday 18 June: 1.30-6pm on ITV / 5.55-6.30pm on ITV4

Saturday 19 June: 1.30-4pm on ITV / 3.55-6.30pm on ITV4

The Opening Show is on 9-10am Tuesday to Friday and 9.30-10.30am on Saturday

